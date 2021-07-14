Increased Preference over Conventional Systems in Medical Imaging to Boost PACS and RIS Market, Transparency Market Research

- PACS and RIS market is projected to gain promising growth avenues during 2019 to 2027. Growing focus of government bodies toward digitization of products together with increased health concerns are likely to spur sales of market.

- Market will show rapid expansion in North America owing to presence of sturdy healthcare sector.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACS refers to a picture archiving and communication system. It can be defined as a medical imaging technology that offers easy access to and cost-effective storage of images from manifold modalities.

RIS refers to a radiology information system. It can be defined as a computerized database mainly utilized by radiology departments for various purposes such as the storage, manipulation, and distribution of radiological data and imagery of patient.

Both the systems are increasingly employed across various end-users such as diagnostic centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutes.

The global PACS and RIS market is set to expand at a promising CAGR of 5.3% from 2019–2027, states a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The total valuation of market was US$ 2,633.4 Mn during 2018.

PACS and RIS Market: Key Findings

Rising Number of Cardiology Procedure Fuels Market Sales

The organizations operating in the cardiology imaging have accepted digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) standard in order to create commercial PACS particularly intended for cardiology. As studies pertaining to the cardiology are dynamic, the number of images as well as data are generated is huge for each study carried out. Thus, the use of electronic management of images can be beneficial for saving all these data generated. A noteworthy rise in the number of cardiology procedures is observed in recent few years. This factor is likely to drive the demand opportunities in the PACS and RIS market.

Growing Government Initiatives for Technological Advancement in Health Care Boosts Product Demand

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are gaining acquaintance on the significance of health care IT. As a result, they are promoting the use of PACS and RIS for accurate and thorough analysis of the patients' health. This scenario is boosting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness pertaining to the ability of health care IT systems to advance ease of operation and management of massive patient records will assist in the market expansion in the years to follow.

PACS and RIS Market: Growth Boosters

Over the period of recent few years, there is notable growth in the acceptance of EMR systems in hospitals as well as office-based practices. Similarly, the need for PACS and RIS is growing owing to their ability to save medical images electronically.

Health care IT systems can work as a helpful tool to gain transparency in various medical insurance claim processes. Growing awareness about this factor is boosting the market expansion.

In recent few years, the companies actively engaged in the global PACS and RIS market are utilizing various strategic moves in order to expand their businesses. As a result, they are seen busy in many activities such as new product launches, regulatory approvals, acquisitions, collaborations, and training and development activities. On the back of all these activities, the global PACS and RIS market is estimated to grow at rapid pace in the years to follow.

PACS and RIS Market: Well-Established Participants

The report performs profiling of leading as well as new participants working in the PACS and RIS market. Thus, it provides data on many crucial aspects such as financial status, research activities, and revenues of each player in the market.

The list of key players operating in the global market for PACS and RIS includes many names such as:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Agfa Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: The global medical imaging equipment services market is witnessing unprecedented dynamics due to shift toward value based servicing offerings. This has induced market players to focus on technological upgrades in order to stand out from competitors.

Medical Imaging Lens Market: The AR involved image-guided therapy is anticipated to create incremental opportunities for companies in the medical imaging lens market, since the technology helps to increase flexibility during interventional procedures. With the help of AR, clinicians are able to move around the patient during a procedure while receiving relevant patient information.

