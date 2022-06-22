Increased Demand for Biologics to Lead the Digital Biomanufacturing Market, Suggests the Latest Report from BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare research team at BIS Research has conducted an in-depth analysis on the global digital biomanufacturing market and have drawn the conclusion on its future demand. According to the report published on the global digital biomanufacturing market, the market is projected to reach $55.56 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.12%.

The global digital biomanufacturing market stands to benefit from the growing need for digital biomanufacturing among various industries such as biopharmaceuticals worldwide.

New and improved manufacturing technologies such as continuous biomanufacturing and 3D bioprinting may necessitate the integration of several data sources, deep data analysis, and model-based digital biomanufacturing (DB) predictions. They also significantly improve older platforms.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Swati Sood, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, "The global digital biomanufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies due to factors such as increasing demand for automated biomanufacturing, as well as the rising technology integration across countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Brazil."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include - Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bota Biosciences, Culture Biosciences, e-matica srl, Exponential Genomics, Inc. (Xenomics), FabricNano, OVO Biomanufacturing and Symphony Innovation, LLC

In the past few years, the global digital biomanufacturing market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been new offerings of products followed by partnerships, alliances, and business expansions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are the key regulations governing the digital biomanufacturing market in key regions?

What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global digital biomanufacturing market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global digital biomanufacturing market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the digital biomanufacturing market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the global digital biomanufacturing market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

Which are the emerging technologies in the global digital biomanufacturing market?

