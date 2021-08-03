Increase in Use of Portable, Battery-powered CMF Bone Growth Stimulators to Propel Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market, Says TMR

- Personalized electric stimulation devices are gaining traction in the bone growth stimulators market

- The market is anticipated be driven by increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders worldwide

- Rise in the adoption of portable, battery-powered CMF bone growth stimulators for non-union fracture therapy to drive global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone growth stimulation helps bones repair following a spinal fusion or a fracture. The global bone growth stimulators market is expected to be driven by growing preference among patients for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures and rising incidences of orthopedic disorders. Besides, rise in geriatric population susceptible to disorders related to bone degeneration is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global bone growth stimulators market was valued over US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. Companies in the bone growth stimulator market are stepping up their efforts to develop stem cell therapies for spinal diseases. In order to give comfort to individuals suffering from spinal diseases, companies are strengthening their R&D activities in disc regeneration and biologics.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in Adoption of PEMF Therapy in Treating Bone-related Conditions to Drive Global Market

There are difficulties connected with bone regeneration due to problems such as radiation treatment of cancer patients, diabetes, and ageing. These challenges are likely to drive market players in the developing pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy to enhance clinical scores. As a result, PEMF devices are classified as part of the wider range of devices in the bone growth stimulators market and are likely to generate major revenue for the market. The PEMF treatment is increasing in popularity as a non-invasive and safe choice for reducing inflammation and pain in patients. Using the PEMF devices, on the other hand, has been shown to speed up the recovery process after cervical spine surgery fusions. As osteoporosis becomes more prevalent, PEMF devices are also becoming more popular. As such, companies are also making PEMF stimulation devices that can assist patients with osteoporosis increase bone density and repair nonunions. Patients' quality of life improves even after the PEMF therapy is stopped due to significant advances made in bone fusion.

E-Stim, Customized Electric Stimulation Techniques to Accelerate Market Growth

In the bone growth stimulators market, capacitive coupling devices are progressively being utilized in conjunction with implanted biomedical systems for customized electrical stimulation. Using capacitive coupling devices, inductive coupling, and direct current coupling, electromagnetic stimulation (E-Stim) has been developed. Hence, capacitive coupling devices are anticipated to play an important role in driving the revenue of the market in the near future.

The cosurface capacitive electrode architecture has emerged as a result of technological advancements in innovative customized electric stimulation systems. These novel capacitive electrode designs overcome the limits of traditional devices by providing a larger variety of stimuli based on various waveforms. As a result, customized electric stimulation devices are becoming increasingly prevalent in the bone growth stimulators field as non-complex designs.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Growth Drivers

Prolotherapy regenerative injection-based treatments and platelet rich plasma (PRP) are becoming more widely available due to the increased occurrence of joint pain and discomfort associated with joint disorders. PRP is gaining popularity as a pain management treatment for musculoskeletal conditions.

With the aid of implanted devices that send electrical stimulus to the spinal cord, closed-loop spinal cord stimulation is becoming a common therapy for chronic pain

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the bone growth stimulators market are listed below:

Ossatec Benelux BV

BTT Health GmbH

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Zimmer Biomet

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Segmentation

Product

Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Platelet-rich Plasma

Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union and Non-union Bone Fractures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Academic and Research Institutes

CROs

