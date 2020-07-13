Increase in Mobile Traffic to Help 5G Infrastructure Market Grow Exponentially After COVID-19 Crisis

PUNE, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global 5G infrastructure market. Nevertheless, the market is likely to recover by Q1/Q2 of 2023.

The global 5G infrastructure market is likely to observe a decline in the growth rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report added to Research Dive's offerings, the global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to surpass $46,104.16 million and rise at a CAGR of 69.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Though there is a decline in the growth rate, the industry is projected to recover swiftly by Q1/Q2 of 2023. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, key segments, and strategies executed by major market players are further provided in the report to wisely understand the pandemic effect on the global market.

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that the rapidly increasing mobile traffic and rising demand for high speed internet services are the major factors estimated to boost the growth of global 5G infrastructure market post COVID-19 pandemic during the forecast period.

The predicted market size of the 5G infrastructure industry post COVID-19 pandemic is $1,149.85 million in 2020, which is a drastic decline from $1,277.6 million before the pandemic situation.

However, the shutting down of various industries due to COVID-19 spread and the high installation costs associated with 5G technology are the factors likely to restrict the market growth. Moreover, various 5G spectrum programs have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a major threat for the growth of global 5G infrastructure market. For instance, the government of India has postponed the 5G spectrum auction.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/307/5g-infrastructure-market#myQueryForm

Regional Analysis and Major Market Players

Regionally, the report divides the global 5G infrastructure market into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific market for 5G infrastructure is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 63.9% during the forecast period owing to the presence of mobile network companies and increasing investment by these companies in 5G technology.

Top 10 major players operating in the global 5G infrastructure market:

Siklu Communication Mavenir Comba Telecom Systems CISCO CommScope NEC Nokia Networks ZTE Ericsson Samsung.

These players are adopting several strategies to sustain in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download Company Profiled and Strategic Development Study: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/307

Post-Pandemic Scenario

As per the report, the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness a robust growth post COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand for higher bandwidth data along with high speed is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand of 5G technology in media and entertainment centers is also predicted to propel the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market after the end of COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Early Buyer Discount: https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/307

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research Dive