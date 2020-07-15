Increase in Geriatric Population With Urologic Diseases to Drive Indwelling Catheters Market Growth to Valuation of Worth US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027, Finds TMR

- Post-surgical care segment under indication category is anticipated to lead market growth

- Increase in surgeries (such as that of prostate or genitals), which require use of catheters after the procedure, will contribute to growth

- Asia Pacific region to grow at rapid pace; North America to account for leading market share

ALBANY, New York, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global indwelling catheters market will grow at a CAGR of about 6%. It is crucial to note here that the market worth, which was valued at about USD 985 million in 2018, will reach a value of about USD 1.6 billion by the end of this period. It is also of significant importance to point out that multiple and varied trends and drivers will drive this growth.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Increase in incidence of urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and spinal cord injury, will be a major growth propeller in the global indwelling catheters market. As population of aged people increases, demand for indwelling catheters will only grow further."

Key Findings of Global Indwelling Catheters Market Study:

In the end-user category, hospitals will account for a sizeable share of the market; rapidly ageing population to contribute positively to growth in the segment

Post surgical care segment to lead growth in global indwelling catheters market over the forecast period

The segment for latex will witness notable growth, accounting for large market share, owing to growing preference for the material among clinicians

Product-wise, two-way catheters will dominate the market landscape, owing to better flexibility and their wider availability

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Indwelling Catheters Market Study:

People aged 60 and over are susceptible to several chronic illnesses, driving growth in demand for catheters; age group is set to witness increase in number of people marking it

By the year 2050, one in every six people will be aged 65 and over across the world; one in every four in Europe and North America

and From about 970 million in 2017, number of people aged 65 and above will increase to 2 billion by 2050

Regional Analysis of Global Indwelling Catheters Market:

Asia Pacific to chart a notable compound annual growth rate– about 7% over the forecast period; India and China to be key contributors to growth

to chart a notable compound annual growth rate– about 7% over the forecast period; and to be key contributors to growth North America is expected to lay claim to a sizeable share of the market owing to rapidly ageing population and robust healthcare infrastructure

Competitive Landscape of Global Indwelling Catheters Market:

Transparency Market Research provides critical insights into the competitive landscape of global indwelling catheters market. It includes information on products, strategies, and financials of key market players. Some of these notable companies that are comprehensively profiled in the report are Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), Cardinal Health Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast Corp., Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Bactiguard AB, SunMed, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

It is worth noting here that the global indwelling catheters market landscape is highly competitive and players deploy a range of organic and inorganic strategies to stay ahead of the curve. Here, it goes without saying that technology and research and development (R&D) are notable determinants of growth. Alliances also play a positive role in expanding consumer base by entering new regional markets or improving foothold on existing ones.

Global Indwelling Catheters Market: Segmentation

Indwelling Catheters Market by Product

2-way Catheters

3-way Catheters

4-way Catheters

Indwelling Catheters Market by Material

Latex

Silicone Elastomer Coated Latex



PTFE (Teflon) Coated Latex



Hydrophilic Polymer Coated Latex

Silicone

Indwelling Catheters Market by Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (Urinary Retention)

Post-surgical Care

Critical Care

Indwelling Catheters Market by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Indwelling Catheters Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



Spain



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

