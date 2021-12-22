Increase in Farm Sizes to Help Europe Poultry Cage Market Rise at CAGR of 4.3% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

- Increasing demand from food chains and restaurants in the region is expected to offer revenue-generation opportunities for the Europe poultry cage market

- Germany is predicted to lead the region's poultry cage market with a strong growth rate. The Government of Germany launched campaigns and special programs to drive sales in the country's poultry cage business.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe poultry cage market is expected to clock a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The market is estimated to attain the valuation of US$ 614.2 Mn by 2031. In order to address the growing demand for poultry cage products, market players are enhancing their production lines. Furthermore, significant product innovation and integration of newer features in poultry cages by market players are likely to work in the favor of the market in the years to come.

In Europe, there is a growing need for animal-based food items as the population grows. Due to their numerous health advantages, meat, eggs, various meat products, and other such food items are becoming immensely popular among customers. Meat and poultry items have proven to assist in improving immunity, particularly during illnesses.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84032

The poultry cage market in Europe is being influenced by the rising trend of procuring poultry products from local as well as organic farms. Poultry raised utilizing organic agricultural practices is popular among health-conscious Europeans.

Owing to the increasing demand for poultry products, market players have boosted their manufacturing capacity. The single bird and colony cage categories are expected to have majority of market share and retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Innovative cages that are sanitary, efficient, and low-maintenance are being developed by manufacturers to boost sales in the Europe poultry cage market. Due to the rising demand for feeders, incubators, hatchers, and hen houses, the poultry cage market is predicted to observe considerable growth during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84032

Key Findings of Market Report

Rising meat consumption is anticipated to drive revenue-generation opportunities for Europe poultry cage market during the forecast period

poultry cage market during the forecast period Due to the growing demand for high-quality poultry items, market players are investing in modern machinery to assure quality. In addition, increase in farm size is likely to fuel sales in the Europe poultry cage market in the years to come.

poultry cage market in the years to come. Developing nations of Europe are gradually increasing their poultry production capacities and encouraging products from organic and local farms. They are driving the demand for poultry cages, including feeders, incubators, hatchers, and poultry houses. This is anticipated to boost the sales of poultry cages during the forecast period.

are gradually increasing their poultry production capacities and encouraging products from organic and local farms. They are driving the demand for poultry cages, including feeders, incubators, hatchers, and poultry houses. This is anticipated to boost the sales of poultry cages during the forecast period. Advanced poultry farming technology, such as automated feeding equipment, is more efficient in scaling feeds, resulting in less wastage, which is likely to influence growth of the market

In order to satisfy the growing demands for turkeys, ducks, hen, and ducks, breeding and production of these birds is essential. Thus, there are different kinds of cages for safe and healthy production and breeding of eggs and birds.

Firms such as Big Dutchman and FACCO have launched virtual platforms where farms can demonstrate to their customers how they produce poultry items and manage their farms. This increases brand awareness by creating a relationship and clarity between buyers and sellers.

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84032

Europe Poultry Cage Market: Growth Drivers

Some European countries are taking steps to establish non-cage poultry-keeping practices. This factor is likely to support the growth of the Europe poultry cage market.

poultry cage market. Rapid expansion of online distribution channels and offline distribution channels is likely to drive the Europe poultry cage market in the near future

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84032<ype=S

Europe Poultry Cage Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Jansen Poultry Equipment

SALMET GmbH & Co. KG

Tenco Poultry Equipment Spa

SKIOLD LANDMECO A/S

Hellmann Poultry GmbH & Co. KG

FACCO & C. Spa

Europe Poultry Cage Market: Segmentation

Deck Type

Single-deck

Double-deck

Triple-deck

Four-deck

Flat-deck

Cage Type

Single Bird Cage

Double Bird Cage

Colony Cages

Price

Low

Medium

High

Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Application

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Browse Latest Research Reports by TMR:

Poultry Farming Equipment Market

The poultry farming equipment market is projected to expand from a volume of 458,060 units in 2021 and reach 708,639 units by 2031. Manufacturers are gaining proficiency to develop automatic pan feeding systems mainly used to raise broilers and chicks. Easy to clean and easy to assemble attributes of these feeders are grabbing the attention of poultry farm owners.

Request a Sample for More insights

Organic Poultry Market

Organic Poultry Market is already growing, recently consumer awareness and facts that Organic food products are more healthy and hygienic is making way for more production of Organic Poultry Products. Organic Poultry Market is already well established in North America and Europe, these industries are now particularly interested in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) because these regions are mostly developing economies.

Request a Brochure for More insights

Poultry Shrink Bags Market

The demand for poultry shrink bags is anticipated to increase over the time because of increased consumption of the poultry products globally. Also, the need for sophisticated packaging solution is increasing day by day in meat and poultry industry, which may further fuel the poultry shrink bags market in the coming years.

Request a Brochure for More insights

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/europe-poultry-cage-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research