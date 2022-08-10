Increase in E-Commerce Penetration coupled with Development of Infrastructure - Dark Stores and Micro Fulfilment Centres across The Archipelago Will drive the Indonesia Online Grocery Market: Ken Research

The online grocery penetration in total grocery market is expected to grow and reach to more than 3.0% by the end of 2026.

Post Covid-19 outbreak average basket size of online order has increased, as people spent more time at home Food category accounted for about 15% of overall expenditure allocation followed by healthcare.

To enable quicker deliveries service providers might adopt technologies such as drone deliveries, warehouse automation, and voice ordering and ordering/searching by taking a picture in the app.

Impact of Covid-19: Companies witnessed a double-digit growth across all essential product categories namely water, fresh fruits, vegetables, health & nutrition, household supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies experienced a surge in average order size as customers were shopping in bulk. In order to fulfil the increased demand, companies expanded their delivery fleet by partnering with third party delivery companies to manage last-mile logistics. In addition to this, companies are also partnering with delivery fleets of bike ride hailing apps such as GoJek (GoRide) and food delivery companies to ensure door-to-door delivery.

Expanding Partnerships: It is anticipated that e-grocery companies would be extending tie ups with suppliers, grocery stores (hypermarkets, supermarket), food delivery companies, e-wallet companies and other fintech firms to leverage their capabilities to fulfil consumer orders. Other future strategies which the companies might adopt are Introducing express delivery, regional expansion, product portfolio diversification, focus on achieving operational efficiency and establishment of dark store and micro-fulfilment centres.

Application of AI: Drone Technology, Voice Ordering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Warehouse Automation is anticipated to drive the online grocery market in future. AI & Machine learning technologies can be used to provide a personalised shopping experience to the customer. As the industry is in growth stage a strong supply chain accompanied by enhanced demand prediction and consumer behaviour analysis is crucial to ensure sufficient availability of products timely delivery of the fresh produce at minimum wastage.

According to the report by Ken Research titled "Indonesia Online Grocery Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of Local & International Players in the Archipalego" the online Grocery Delivery Market will increase at a CAGR of 31.1% during outlook period 2021P – 2026F. The market will witness growth owing to introduction of subscription models & innovative strategies adopted by service provides, coupled with increasing demand from the population under the age bracket (25 – 37 years). Moreover, growing working population and rising internet penetration will further comprehend the market growth.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Region

Java



Sumatra



Kalimantan



Lesser Sunda Islands



Sulawesi



Other Regions

By Age Group

18-24 years



25-37 years



38-44 years



45+ years

By Product Category

Food & Beverages



Household Supplies



Beauty and Health



Fresh Food



Others

By Gender

Male



By Mode of Payment

Online Payment



Cash on Delivery

By Mode of Delivery

In a Specific Time Period (Same Day or Next Day)



Express Delivery (30 Minutes to 120 Minutes)



Other (2 – 3 Days or More)

By Type of Business

B2C

B2B

Companies Covered:-

Shopee

Tokopedia

Sayurbox

GoMart

GrabMart

TaniHub

ChilliBeli

Dropezy

HappyFresh

Key Target Audience:-

Online Grocery Delivery Companies

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-commerce Companies

Food Delivery Companies

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2016 – 2021P

: 2016 – 2021P Forecast Period: 2021P – 2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Difference between Online & Offline Grocery Shopping. Why Online Grocery is the Way Forward?

Target Addressable Audience

Supply Ecosystem and Competition Parameters

Demand Scenario, Target Customer and Factor Influencing Consumer Behaviour

Technologies Facilitating Online Grocery Industry

Upcoming Technologies in Online Grocery Industry

Cross Comparison of Operating Models (Marketplace, Pureplay and Omnichannel)

Revenue Streams

Marketing Strategies

Addressable Gap in the Market and Possible Solutions

Emerging Business Strategies

Best Practices in Business

Covid-19 Impact on Indonesia Online Grocery Market

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Online Grocery Market

Related Reports: -

KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of Local & International Players in the Kingdom

KSA Online Grocery Delivery service gained traction among consumers as it allows customers to avoid the hassle of crowds, payment & parking queues and offers convenience as one doesn't need to be at home to pick up the order. Major grocery delivery companies entered the market between 2016 and 2018. Smartphone users aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 44% between 2017 and 2019.

Changing consumer preferences, high smartphone penetration, and regional expansion of local and international players led to the growth of online grocery services in the Kingdom. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Increasing Working Population, Introduction of Express Delivery and Regional Expansion

Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as the inconvenience of commute, long payment queues, and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of e-grocery delivery in the UAE. Population aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 31% between 2016 and 2019. High internet penetration, rising working population, and an increasing number of single families have led to the growth of e-grocery services in the UAE. The number of companies offering grocery delivery services in the UAE has increased over the years. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.

India Online Grocery Market Outlook to FY'2027F- Driven by changing consumer needs and preferences with availability of supplies and reliability of delivery of the products

India's online grocery battle has been heating up fueled by the pandemic-related surge in the demand, offline retailers' growing Omni channel presence, and the arrival of big players in market. The market has grown at an increasing growth rate over the period FY'2017-FY'2022, supported by the increase in continuous growth of population in the country along with growing internet penetration and rising use of e-platforms. Indian consumers have been evolving dynamically in their quest for convenience, health, and value with the pandemic that forced everyone to stay home further accelerated these trends along with the changing needs and preferences of consumers. Factors such as boom of digital literacy, ease of usage, wide availability of branded products, economic value with price comparison across brands, offers & deals, express delivery driving the Online Grocery Market in India. The convenience and increasingly personalized experiences offered by online grocery platforms have long been appealing to consumers which is surging the demand for e-Groceries.

Vietnam Online Grocery Market Outlook to 2026 - Market Driven by Increasing Smartphone Penetration, Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of the Online Grocery Players

Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as inconvenience of commute, long payment queues and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of the e-grocery delivery in Vietnam. Population aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit CAGR between 2016 and 2021P. High internet penetration, rising working population and increasing number of single families has led to the growth of e-grocery services in Vietnam. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, fresh food, fish & meat and other product categories.

