Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin Market, Says TMR

- Unfractionated heparin is commonly used in dialysis equipment, due to its capability to prevent blood clotting. It is also helpful in the treatment of blood clotting disorders

- Bulk of unfractionated heparin patents are set to expire in the upcoming years, creating a pool of opportunities for generic and biosimilar producers

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfractionated heparin refers to a rapidly acting blood thinner that prevents clotting by interacting with antithrombin, a naturally occurring protein in the body. In patients with higher postoperative sequelae, unfractionated heparin is commonly used to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE), pulmonary embolism (PE), and deep venous thrombosis (DVT). Due of its reversibility and rapid action as well as its reversible anticoagulant impact, unfractionated heparin is considered an ideal therapy for individuals at high risk of bleeding during the treatment. Unfractionated heparin is frequently utilized in dialysis equipment owing ot its ability to prevent blood clots, which is likely to propel the global unfractionated heparin market in the near future. It is also helpful in the treatment of blood clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. These uses imply that in the next few years, the global unfractionated heparin market is likely to be inundated with opportunities.

Due to its numerous benefits, unfractionated heparin is gaining popularity. It is generally recognized due to its reversibility (protamine), short half-life, immediate beginning of action, and simple laboratory monitoring. Moreover, it is cost-effective. Unfractionated heparin is also used in the treatment of VTE, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). These factors are likely to trigger growth of the global unfractionated heparin market during the forecast period.

The global unfractionated heparin market was worth US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

High Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) to Drive Global Demand

As per the WHO (World Health Organization), travelers travelling more than four hours in an airline, train, or a car are more likely to develop venous thromboembolism. Every year, about 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by coagulation conditions such as venous thromboembolism (VTE). This VTE includes both pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. Each year, VTE affects between 500,000 to 900,000 persons in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Anticoagulants that are inexpensive, dependable, and safe are in high demand, which is likely to fuel the growth of the global unfractionated heparin market in the near future.

Europe , Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Global Market

In terms of revenue, Europe is likely to lead the global unfractionated heparin market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The market in Europe is projected to develop due to rise in prevalence of illness and research activities. The region's large market share can be attributed to continuous study on unfractionated heparin for various purposes. Moreover, the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to drive the global market.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific unfractionated heparin market is expected to expand at a fast rate. The Asia Pacific unfractionated heparin market is driven by factors such as significant government interventions in the healthcare sector, surge in research and development activities, and increase in diseases causing hearing loss. In addition, rise in ageing population in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to support regional demand for unfractionated heparin. Elderly patients have a significant thromboembolic risk as well as a high hemorrhagic risk. In older individuals, anticoagulants are one of the most commonly prescribed medicines. As people become older, the number of medical problems that put them at risk of thromboembolic consequences and necessitate antithrombotic treatment rises.

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in usage of unfractionated heparin for treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and rise in the number of surgeries are likely to drive the global unfractionated heparin market

Unfractionated heparin is an anticoagulant that occurs naturally in the body. Unfractionated heparin is frequently utilized in equipment required for dialysis and treatment of lungs and the heart.

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Key Competitors

Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

EMD (Merck) Millipore

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd.

Unfractionated Heparin Market: Segmentation

Source

Bovine

Porcine

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

