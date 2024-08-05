Incontinence: TENA thinks it's time to talk about it

More than ever, Canadians are looking for answers to their bladder leaks questions.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incontinence is often considered a taboo subject, which can lead to a lack of awareness and discussion. TENA, the leader in hygiene and incontinence solutions is calling on the public to shift their perception to ensure better understanding of the subject and, above all, to break down preconceived ideas of who can experience incontinence.

Bladder weakness, more common than you think

Around the world, over 200 million people experience or have experienced incontinence. More common than you'd think, the symptom affects 1 in 5 people over the age of 35 in Canada*, whereas it's often mistakenly thought that it's uniquely older people who experience bladder weakness.

According to Google Trends, searches related to incontinence have increased by 500% in the last year alone. Most often, people searching for topics related to this condition are looking for educational content, followed by products, treatments, and preventative measures.

When it comes to products and care, pads attract the most interest, with almost 30,000 searches per month in Canada. Users are therefore looking for products that help them lead a normal life and feel confident.

Most popular

topics Search Volume (average CAN monthly search

volume) Education 114,410 Product 29,730 Treatment 15,140 Prevention 2,060

"In addition to opening the discussion, it's vital to offer high-quality products to ensure comfort for people living with incontinence", explains Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America. "It's important that the product you choose is adapted to your needs, based on size and the right degree of absorption. Make sure it fits well, with a snug, comfortable fit in the groin area. TENA offers a wide range of protection designed to meet different needs, lifestyles and levels of absorption."

If you have incontinence, you're not alone. Together, we can change the stigma surrounding incontinence and break the taboos. TENA is here to support you. Visit the company's website to learn more about what it has to offer.

*CanadianContinence.ca

About TENA, an Essity Brand

TENA is a brand of Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, which offers a full range of absorbent products, skincare and digital health technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, their families and healthcare professionals.

With TENA, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve people's dignity and quality of life. TENA offers a comprehensive range of products designed to provide comfort, dignity, and freedom for people experiencing incontinence. From discreet liners to highly absorbent pads and protective underwear with skin health in mind, TENA products are crafted with advanced technology and materials to ensure superior performance and reliability. For more information, visit www.tena.ca.

