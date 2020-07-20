Incontinence Skincare Products Players Focusing on Awareness Campaigns to Dispel Social Stigma, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights forecasts a positive growth outlook for the incontinence skincare products market for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030.

Over the years, the proportion of people suffering from fecal and urinary incontinence has mushroomed, making them vulnerable to skin ailments. These typically occur near the hips, genitals, buttocks or the perineum. Accumulation of excess moisture in these areas causes irritation, redness, skin peeling and yeast infections.

Studies conclude that women are more vulnerable to contracting these infections compared to men. Also, the erosion of stigma associated with incontinence infections across countries is enabling deeper penetration of the incontinence skincare products market.

Leading brands are undertaking campaigns to educate consumers about proper skincare. Based on these trends, the market shall surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2030.

"Rising prevalence of incontinence-based skin diseases among the younger population is shifting revenue demographics, compelling manufacturers to undertake campaigns to suit their sensibilities," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Incontinence Skincare Products Report

Incontinence skincare products market shall expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Women are the maximum end-users of incontinence skincare products, owing to higher incidence of skin problems

Oils and gels remain the dominant product types while creams are garnering significant traction

COVID-19 accelerates sales, attributed to stockpiling of essential medical supplies due to extended lockdowns

Incontinence skincare products shall record the maximum sales in East-Asia

Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Key Trends

Market players are relying on social media campaigns and e-commerce to expand their demographic pool

Discreet packaging is acquiring fertile ground in order to make the products more visually appealing and thus increase sales

Limited awareness due to social stigma is hampering growth prospects of the incontinence skincare products market

Product differentiation is the key to retain market footprint for prominent manufacturers

Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America & Europe shall dominate the global incontinence skincare products market

& shall dominate the global incontinence skincare products market 8 out of 10 incontinence products are sold in the United States alone

alone Increasing geriatric population shall bolster North America's revenue prospects

revenue prospects China & Japan shall create a massive revenue ecosystem in the East-Asian incontinence skincare products market

Incontinence Skincare Products Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are concentrating on expansion strategies and product differentiation to stay afloat within the market. An example of this is the acquisition of Novioscan by Svenska Cellulose AB in April 2020 to expand its bladder incontinence control portfolio.

Additionally, the company has initiated the "Keep Control" campaign for men and "Tena Twist" campaign for women to heighten incontinence skin disease awareness and therefore reduce infection incidences within the global population.

Incontinence Skincare Products Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Creams

Lotions

Washes/Cleansers

Gels/Oils

Wipes

End User

Men

Women

Price Range

Economy Range

Mid-Range

Premium

Sales Channel

Wholesalers and Retailers

Online Retailers

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Sales Channels

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

Rest of Europe

South Asia & Pacific

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Incontinence Skincare Products Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global incontinence skincare products market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the incontinence skincare products market based on the product type (creams, lotions, gel/oils, washes/cleansers, and wipes), end user (men, and women), sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, online retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacy stores, convenience stores, and other stores), price range (economy range, mid-range, and premium), across six major regions.

