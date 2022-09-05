Incontinence Care Products Market to hit US$ 18.87 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global incontinence care products market is expected to clock US$ 18.87 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Incontinence Care Products Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030."

The global incontinence care products market is segmented into four segments: product type, gender, sales channel, and region.

Market Drivers

The growing elderly population suffering from chronic diseases that cause incontinence and the high demand for the product are the primary factors driving the worldwide market for incontinence care products.

The surge of incontinence is basically seen in patients with many neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke.

Download PDF brochure of incontinence care products market size - covid-19 impact and global analysis with strategic developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/incontinence-care-products-market/7775

Incontinence Care Products Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 18.87 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 4.50% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Gender, Sales Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Excerpts from 'By Product Type'

The global incontinence care products market is divided into absorbent and nonabsorbent products based on product type. Underwear & briefs, drip collectors, bed protectors, and pads & guards are the different types of absorbent products. Catheters, slings, and drainage bags comprise the nonabsorbent segment. The absorbent products segment dominates the global incontinence care products market. Factors contributing to the prominence of absorbent products segment are rapid adoption, comfort in use, and ease of access, affordability and so on. The nonabsorbent products segment is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as the use of catheters, slings, and drainage bags grows in hospitals and clinics.

Excerpts from 'By Gender'

The global incontinence care product market is divided into males and females based on gender analysis. Incontinence can affect all genders, but females are more likely to experience it due to events such as pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause, which can cause problems in the bladder muscles and nerves. The incidence of incontinence has increased significantly, according to the NCBI (National Center of Biotechnology Information), particularly among women aged 60 and older. Urinary incontinence is also linked to age, obesity, smoking, and postmenopausal hormone therapy. Obesity is directly associated with urinary incontinence. Overweight raises intra-abdominal and intravenous pressure which leads to the development of stress urinary incontinence, urgency urinary incontinence, and overactive bladder. Male incontinence is also on the rise, as the prevalence of medical conditions such as an enlarged prostate, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease is increasing. Disease prevalence has been demonstrated by the NCBI in 2020which states that males in their sixties are more likely to have BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia), which rises to 80% to 90% of men over the age of 70.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/incontinence-care-products-market/7775

Excerpts from 'By Distribution Channel'

The global incontinence care products market is divided into two segments based on distribution channel: online and retail. The market has been dominated by retail purchases. The higher stake for retail purchase is credited to immediate availability of the product, delivery of in-person proper understanding of the products. Moreover, the online segment is also anticipated to boost the market in the forecast period due to wide availability of assorted products with attractive pricing and discount, and improved product delivery logistics.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global incontinence care products market is divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The European region has dominated the global market for incontinence care products. Factors such as greater awareness, presence of improved healthcare systems, and large pool of senescent population suffering from bladder and bowel issues are supporting the dominant position of Europe market. In June 2021, the NHS (National Health Services) supply chain is assisting people with incontinence by assessing their experiences to determine if they are meeting standards and their needs. North America is the characterized by presence of a substantial number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as Parkinson's disease, which causes incontinence as a symptom. The most common incontinence symptoms experienced by people with Parkinson's disease are the need to urinate frequently, difficulty delaying urination once the need is perceived, and creating a sense of urinary urgency. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to factors such as improving awareness and growing disposable incomes. In addition, increase in the geriatric population which typically suffers from urinary incontinence or incontinence associated with chronic conditions such as kidney stones, paralysis, and neuromuscular injuries, are all which are expected to drive growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global incontinence care products market are

Wellspect Healthcare AB

Cardinal Health Inc

Berry Global

Group Inc

First Quality Enterprises

Georgia- Pacific LLC

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Domtar Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc

Hollister Incorporated

Among others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Request for customization of this research report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/incontinence-care-products-market/7775

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports