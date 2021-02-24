inConcert Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Customer Service with its End-to-End Omnichannel Contact Center Solution

"inConcert offers one of the industry's most comprehensive and diverse portfolios comprising modules and applications that respond to various challenges across the CX space. inConcert Omnichannel Contact Center, the core of the product portfolio, presents powerful contact center features such as dialing, messaging, interactive voice response (IVR), recording, and integration capabilities enhanced by AI," said Federico Teveles Research Analyst, CX. "Its products support the management of interactions across 11 channels through a unique, single interface. It also delivers one of the largest sets of channel options covering voice, mail, SMS, webchat, Web Forms, video, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp."

Furthermore, the company delivers systems that are not a part of the core of a contact platform but add value and meet customer needs without requiring third-party application integration. Some of these systems include chatbots and virtual assistants, workforce management, speech analytics, and quality assurance. Meanwhile, its wide array of plug-and-play business applications covers the entire life cycle of customers and enhancing their revenue-generating opportunities.

inConcert complements its wide portfolio with its advanced customization tools to provide tailor-made solutions that clients can use by themselves with proper training. It substantially expanded its portfolio in 2020 to include complete functional modules that adhere to the latest technological trends in terms of artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), omnichannel capabilities, and mobility. Some of these upgrades are the inConcert Video Contact Center for video calls, a mobile app for inConcert Marketing & Sales, a machine learning-based lead distributor, an AI module for inConcert HelpDesk, and a new speech analytics technology.

"inConcert's excellent post-sales customer services across training, business consulting, professional services, and 24/7 customer support give it a further advantage in the CCaaS market," noted Teveles. "It performs the entire solution delivery process, from analysis, customization, implementation, and onboarding to training and support all by itself by working alongside clients. Overall, its high-quality solutions and deep customer focus have helped it expand into diverse industries and markets all over the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About inConcert

Since 2001 inConcert has been developing software and implementing technological solutions for contact centers, customer service, marketing and sales - deployed in on-premises and SaaS modes - that help organizations of different industries and sizes to increase their revenues, reduce operating costs and provide an excellent experience for their customers.

For further information visit https://www.inconcertcc.com/en/

