InComm Launches Roblox Gift Cards in France and Germany

The gift cards are already available at Gamestop in Germany, and Micromania in France, and will become available in more retailers such as supermarkets and electronics stores throughout 2020. Each card comes with a bonus virtual item, which is updated monthly and can be redeemed for either a subscription or a certain amount of Robux (the platform's in-game currency) to outfit an avatar or purchase other in-game upgrades.

The wallet top-up gift cards are offered in 10 Euro and 20 Euro denominations, making them affordable gifts that will delight Roblox fans. With Roblox gift cards, fans of all ages get quick access to Roblox's in-game currency, while parents can use them as an easy and reliable option to provide a set budget for in-game purchases to kids and teens without sharing their credit card information.

Roblox is a massively popular platform that's building a safe, civil, and diverse global community – one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. Every month, more than 100 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators, and cover a diverse range of genres, from traditional racing and role-playing games to simulations and obstacle courses.

"Roblox has seen its popularity soar around the world, and we're honored to launch their gift cards in France and Germany," said Simon Osgood, InComm's Senior Vice President for EMEA and Russia.

