InComm and WH Smith Launch In-Store, Online Hubs for Game Cards in the UK

InComm will supply a wide selection of prepaid game cards for popular online, console and mobile gaming platforms that will be available for purchase at dedicated store sections within WH Smith retail locations. This partnership extends to FunkyPigeon.com, a website owned by WH Smith, which will now provide shoppers the option to buy a digital code for Xbox One games and services with the purchase of an online greeting card.

"We have seen a growing number of consumers in recent years purchase gift cards and other prepaid products for their own use, particularly as it relates to gaming," said Simon Osgood, SVP InComm EMEA and Russia. "There are several reasons why consumers are purchasing gaming cards for their own use, such as convenience and the ability to buy items without having to connect their credit card to an online account. As the premier retail destination for on-the-go consumers in the UK, WH Smith is the ideal partner to reach gamers looking for a convenient way to purchase their favorite games."

This partnership is the latest in a series of prepaid product launches that InComm has supported in the UK. Since entering the market in 2006, the company has collaborated with some of the country's largest retailers to bring a more convenient payment experience to consumers.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

