InCoax whitepaper on sustainability and cost gains by reusing coax for multi-gigabit broadband in MDUs

Author: Robert Morau, Marketing & Communications Director, InCoax Networks

Date: January 28, 2026

InCoax Networks has released a whitepaper for operators, property owners and investors, on how to cost-effectively modernize broadband in existing multi-dwelling units (MDUs) while improving the environmental footprint of deployment. The whitepaper, "Enhancing MDU broadband sustainability with MoCA Access technology", explains how MoCA Access repurposes existing in-building coaxial cabling to extend fiber or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) performance to each apartment with minimal disruption.

Brownfield MDUs remains one of the toughest (and most important), parts of the connectivity challenge across markets. In North America, sustainability has received less attention in parts of the public debate in recent months, but it continues to play a pivotal role in Europe and in the investor community. At the same time, the cost focus is just as strong there as in all other markets.

Upgrading in-building networks can be slowed down by disruption to tenants, complex permissions, high installation costs and long payback times. Reusing the in-building coax networks already in the walls changes that equation. It reduces construction work, accelerates time-to-revenue and supports digital inclusion, while also reducing material use and site activity.

Key sustainability and business case findings highlighted in the whitepaper:

Reuse of existing coax can reduce CO 2 e per home by up to 75% compared to producing and installing new in-building cabling (conclusion based on Fiber Broadband Association estimates cited in the paper).

e per home by up to 75% compared to producing and installing new in-building cabling (conclusion based on Fiber Broadband Association estimates cited in the paper). Low power design: typical MoCA Access DPUs consume about 35 W and in-apartment NTE modems about 4 W, with an operational footprint of roughly 25-30 kg CO 2 e/year/home in the referenced model.

e/year/home in the referenced model. CAPEX in brownfield MDU upgrades can be reduced by approximately 30-50% versus full in-building FTTH retrofits by avoiding new indoor wiring.

Deployment speed and time-to-revenue improve because most work happens in existing technical spaces and apartments can be activated with minimal disturbance.

Enables digital inclusion by cost-effectively connecting more households faster, with less disruption for tenants and less invasive work in existing buildings.

MoCA Access delivers symmetrical broadband speeds up to 2.3 Gbps with low latency and can be paired with either fiber or FWA backhaul depending on local conditions and economics.

"What matters is measurable outcomes: less construction, lower energy use, and faster upgrades that bring cost-effective and reliable multi-gigabit services to more households, supporting digital inclusion. The whitepaper helps operators, property owners and investors evaluate both the business case and the sustainability impact of a brownfield MDU strategy, supporting corporate sustainability targets and the ESG targets many institutional investors work with," says Robert Morau, Marketing & Communications Director at InCoax Networks.

For the investor community, the theme is capital efficiency with measurable ESG progress. A faster, less invasive in-building upgrade model can improve return profiles by reducing up-front spending, shortening implementation cycles and enabling revenue earlier in the project timeline, while also contributing to portfolio ESG targets, including the social dimension through digital inclusion.

InCoax is also continuing to strengthen its own ESG improvement ambitions and transparency, which may be relevant for institutional investors assessing the company, including those considering an investment in InCoax shares.

