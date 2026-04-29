InCoax strengthens D-series platform for large apartment buildings

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks AB announces the D2508 ER, a MoCA Access™ 2.5 DPU for extending fiber-based broadband over existing in-building coaxial networks in mid- to large-sized multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

The D2508 ER is the first release in a new DPU form factor series from InCoax, designed for high-density deployments with shared coax infrastructure. It delivers symmetrical broadband services up to 2.5 Gbps per coax port with low latency, enabling service upgrades without replacing in-building wiring.

The unit includes eight coax ports for distribution across multiple risers, supporting up to 31 network termination devices (NTE modems) per port and up to 248 in total (typically 64), depending on network topology. The ER designation refers to an extended range version with increased output power and link budget, designed for point-to-multipoint coaxial networks and more demanding in-building environments. The D2508 ER represents an important step in strengthening the D-series platform to better address varying building sizes and deployment requirements.

By reusing existing coax infrastructure, the D2508 ER reduces the need for new in-building wiring and tenant access. This enables faster deployment, lower in-building CAPEX, and shorter time to revenue, while supporting service activation across more apartments, including at lower take-up rates.

The platform includes eQoS for MoCA Access 2.5, enabling traffic prioritization and predictable performance under load across connected subscribers. It operates across a wide frequency range and coexists with legacy TV services and DOCSIS 3.0, allowing service upgrades without disrupting existing services.

"The D2508 ER is a key step in the evolution of our D-series platform, extending our capability to address mid- to large-sized buildings with high-density deployments," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO at InCoax. "It strengthens the platform by enabling more efficient and scalable installations, allowing operators to better match performance and capacity to the requirements of each building."

The D2508 ER supports GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON and Active Ethernet through a 1 / 2.5 / 10 Gbps SFP+ uplink. It also supports remote management via standard interfaces and integration with InCoax Manage EMS or external systems.

The IP67-rated enclosure with passive cooling supports both indoor and outdoor installation, including basements, pedestals or manholes at the building entry point. The D2508 ER is part of the InCoax D-series platform, designed to support scalable and efficient broadband extension across a wide range of building types and deployment scenarios. Leveraging existing in-building coax infrastructure, the platform enables both Fiber Access Extension and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) extension with high performance and cost efficiency. The D2508 ER is available in regional variants for EU, US and UK markets. Product data sheet: https://www.incoax.com/resources/

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on April 29, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

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