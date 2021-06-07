Incisive Genetics Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Kevin Chow As President

Key addition to Leadership Team brings more than two decades of industry experience in biotechnology corporate development and strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisive Genetics Inc. ("IG"), a biotech company specializing in the research and development of a novel non-viral delivery platform for targeted CRISPR-based gene therapies, announced today the appointment of Kevin Chow, Ph.D. as President. As a member of IG's leadership team, Dr. Chow will focus on financing and business development strategy among other areas of responsibility.

"We are very excited to welcome Kevin to the Incisive Genetics team," stated Dr. Blair R. Leavitt, co-founder and CEO. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and adds immense value to our company. We are looking forward to the benefits his experience and knowledge will bring as we look to broaden Incisive's strategy and vision."

Dr. Chow brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, Dr. Chow was co-founder, President and CEO of Vitaeris, which was acquired by CSL Behring. He previously served in senior business development roles at Alder Biopharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences. Dr. Chow received his B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of British Columbia.

"Incisive Genetics has continued to innovate and demonstrate the significant capabilities of its Omnia™ platform," said Dr. Chow. "I am very excited to join this dedicated team, and look forward to helping shape the next stage of the company's growth to become a leader in enabling CRISPR-based gene therapy."

About Incisive Genetics Inc.

Incisive Genetics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada established in 2018. IG is focused on developing the cutting-edge Omnia™ non-viral delivery platform for genetic therapies. This disruptive and transformational delivery platform enables a one-step encapsulation of the active CRISPR components. The company's preclinical pipeline includes programs addressing neurologic and ocular genetic diseases. IG is actively seeking partnerships with pharmaceutical companies developing gene therapies to be enabled by its novel Omnia™ delivery platform.

For more information, please visit www.incisivegenetics.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Austin Hill

info@incisivegenetics.com

604-409-0660

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526640/Incisive_Genetics_logo.jpg

Related Links

www.incisivegenetics.com



SOURCE Incisive Genetics