INCERGO S.A. ADVANCES MERGER WITH VISUAL SEMICONDUCTOR BY ISSUING SHARES AND SHOWCASES GLASSES-FREE 3D DISPLAYS AT THE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW IN LAS VEGAS

LUXEMBOURG and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INCERGO S.A. (ICG) today announced continued progress in its merger with Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI), including the issuance of shares in support of the transaction and the ongoing expansion of Visual Semiconductor's GF3D™ platform. From black–and–white to color. From flat 2D to GF3D™. The next visual revolution is here.

INCERGO and Visual Semiconductor will present live demonstrations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, January 6–9, at LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 21123, where the companies will showcase GF3D™ Glasses–Free 3D displays to media, partners, and investors through scheduled and private demonstrations.

The CES showcase highlights Visual Semiconductor's GF3D™ technology, which enables immersive Glasses–Free 3D experiences without glasses, goggles, or privacy–invading eye–tracking technologies. GF3D™ operates at the display level, converting standard 2D content into immersive 3D in real time ..

The GF3D™ 65–inch 8K home display is designed for large–screen viewing environments and supports Glasses–Free 3D presentation for movies, sports, concerts, streaming content, and games at typical living–room viewing distances.

The GF3D™ 6.58–inch smartphone display applies the same GF3D™ technology to mobile devices, enabling Glasses–Free 3D presentation for streaming video, games, social content, maps, user interfaces, photos, and camera previews, without the use of wearable devices.

Together, these demonstrations illustrate the scalability of GF3D™ technology across different screen sizes and use cases, extending Glasses–Free 3D beyond head–mounted AR and VR systems to everyday consumer displays.

The company believes the era of flat 2D displays has ended, and that GF3D™ represents a transition as significant as the industry's shift from black–and–white to color.

