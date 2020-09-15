IncellDx and MD Biosciences Sign Definitive Agreement for Commercialization of COVID-19/Cytokine Storm Cytokine Panel and CCR5 Receptor Occupancy in US and EU

SAN CARLOS, California, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, Inc., a global leader in single-cell diagnostics, announces the signing of an agreement with MD Biosciences, Inc. for the commercialization of novel assays based on IncellDx's work on diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic biomarkers in COVID-19 and other cytokine storm conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, MD Biosciences, a leading world-wide laboratory provider of esoteric immune-based testing, will validate and begin commercially offering lab testing in the U.S. and European Union to measure levels of COVID/Cytokine Storm-related cytokines, which are highly elevated in patients with COVID-19 and often remain abnormal in patients recovering from COVID-19, but still suffering from symptoms. These patients are referred to as "long-haulers".

"We are thrilled to partner with MD Biosciences following our successful working relationship during the past year, "said Dr. Bruce Patterson, CEO of IncellDx. We are excited to offer a standardized solution to cytokine and immunology testing in partnership with MD Biosciences' CLIA certified reference laboratories in the US and Europe. We are pleased to get these solutions out prior to the approval of Cytokine Storm-related therapeutics, and in the short term, are focused on helping those COVID-19 patients still suffering symptoms long after diagnosis—so called long-haulers. To that effort, we will be establishing a COVID-19 long-hauler diagnosis and treatment initiative involving a multi-disciplinary approach to improving the lives of those suffering long-term symptoms."

The deal with MD Biosciences also includes receptor occupancy assays for CCR5 directed therapeutics, a promising target in the fight against COVID-19 and possibly other "cytokine storm" related conditions.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity for us," said Dr. Eddie Moradian, CEO of MD Biosciences. "COVID-19, the related cytokine storms in patients, and the potential long-term effects have changed many aspects of healthcare, both for patients as well as in the context of clinical studies. The newly developed panel from IncellDx will be an important contribution to patient management. We look forward to providing meaningful help in combatting the effects of this infection and to improving patient lives and clinical outcomes."

About IncellDx, Inc.

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare, one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the company's focus is on critical life threatening diseases in the areas of COVID-19, infectious disease and oncology, specifically cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

About MD Biosciences

MD Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical laboratory providing clinical assay services for clinical trials through its laboratories as well as its network of associated laboratories in Europe and other parts of the world. MD Biosciences validates and provides highly complex assays for biomarkers and biomarker panels to identify the progression of disease in the presence and absence of therapeutics, particularly for the study of cutting-edge therapeutic candidates in clinical trials.

