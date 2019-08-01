INC Research Grant is Now Open

The Annual Call for Promotion and Dissemination Projects (€50,000) will be launched in October. The Call for Dissemination is aimed at helping promote nut and dried fruit consumption, especially in developing countries. Find more information at https://www.nutfruit.org/health-professionals/funding-opportunities .

The INC also runs the "Nutfruit Power" dissemination campaign, which is aimed at promoting the idea of eating nuts and dried fruits for breakfast or as a morning snack to gain power to face the challenges of the day ahead.

2019 Grant Awardees

In the previous call, four projects were selected for funding, totalling €350,000. The INC awarded funding to a clinical study on the relationship between nut consumption and brain health and also an epidemiological study on nuts and cognitive function. Two additional dissemination projects were also funded.

Research Grant Recipients:

Project: "Effects of long-term mixed nut consumption on brain health in elderly: focus on underlying mechanisms" . Principal Investigator: Prof. Ronald Mensink , Maastricht University , Netherlands .

. Principal Investigator: Prof. , , . Project: "Associations between nut intake, cognitive function and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in older adults". PI: Dr. Sze-Yen Tan , Deakin University , Australia .

Dissemination Grant Recipients:

Nucis Italia. Project: "Nuts and nutrition system" .

. Toronto 3D Knowledge Synthesis and Clinical Trials foundation. Project: "37th International Symposium on Diabetes and Nutrition: Dried Fruits & Diabetes Symposium and Presentation".

By year end, the INC will have provided over 3.5 million euros of funding for research and dissemination projects over the last seven years.

About the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council

The INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruit. INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruit.

