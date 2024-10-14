Inaugural Rector Designate announced for the Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia campus

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Greg Barton, one of Australia's leading scholars in Indonesian culture and politics, has been announced as the first Rector Designate of The Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia campus.

Professor Barton's appointment as Rector Designate was announced at the newly opened campus in Bandung, West Java on October 7th during a partner visit.

Professor Greg Barton (PRNewsfoto/Deakin University Lancaster University) Professor Greg Barton (PRNewsfoto/Deakin University Lancaster University)

He welcomed the opportunity to lead this new and innovative joint campus, saying: "I'm deeply honoured to take on the role of Rector Designate and help guide two leading international universities through what is set to be an exciting new chapter in Indonesia."

"I look forward to building on this strong, global partnership and offering students high quality, affordable educational opportunities as we support them to realise their study ambitions."

He has thirty-five years of experience researching Islam and social movements in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. He is one of Australia's leading scholars of Indonesia, Islam, Muslim society, security and politics.

From August 2015, he was Research Professor in Global Islamic Politics in the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation (ADI), at Deakin University and previously was Herb Feith Research Professor for the study of Indonesia at Monash University (2007-2015).

He was also a member of the Australia-Indonesia Centre (AIC) staff team from the time of the establishment of AIC at Monash in 2014. Professor Barton is also an Adjunct Professor at the Graduate School of Strategic and Global Studies (SKSG), University of Indonesia, and a Senior Fellow with the UAE- based Hedayah Center in Abu Dhabi.

About the campus

Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia campus has opened for applications to its undergraduate programs in Business and Information Technology. The campus offers a unique combination of Australian and British degree subjects approved by national regulators in Australia, the UK and Indonesia taught in a high quality learning and teaching environment. The campus is currently hosting school visits.

Students have the opportunity to obtain dual undergraduate qualifications from two world-class institutions while enjoying the many benefits of living and working close to home, supported by their families and peers.

Deakin and Lancaster both have a reputation for world-leading education and research, and extensive experience in international education.

The joint campus was granted approval by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology in January.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529662/Greg_Barton.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529663/Greg_Barton.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494428/Deakin_University_Lancaster_University_Logo.jpg