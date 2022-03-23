Inaugural Paris NFT Day Reveals Immersive Event Program and Speaker Lineup

2022 event kicking off Paris Blockchain Week Summit to centre around the business of NFTs and interactive Web3 opportunities.

PARIS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris NFT Day , the largest European conference dedicated to the business of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), has unveiled the programme and speaker lineup for its inaugural event on 12 April 2022, kicking off Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS).

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week Summit, commented: "The first-ever Paris NFT Day will prove to be an unforgettable and immersive experience for attendees with an unmatched speaker lineup complimenting the interactive projects on display. The event will enable attendees to learn about major NFT projects and brands, experiment with the technology's various use cases, and connect with the creators behind these developments."

Set to host 2,000 attendees including lustrous brands like Kering, Chanel, Rolex, L'Oreal, Animoca, Bank of America, and many more, Paris NFT Day will delve into the tangible commercial applications of NFTs and associated Web3 technologies, enabling visitors to perceive the industry's prominent players, revenue streams and partnerships. These demonstrations will also allow attendees to grasp the value proposition of the projects and brands on display and get in touch with the appropriate services to realise potential business proposals. The event will showcase dedicated spaces with interactive NFT experiences, distinguished by five tracks:

Luxury & Fashio n - a virtual fashion show with a 3D projection of NFT clothing pieces

n - a virtual fashion show with a 3D projection of NFT clothing pieces Gaming - Discover how NFTs are revolutionising the gaming industry through PE2

- Discover how NFTs are revolutionising the gaming industry through PE2 The Metaverse - a large-scale virtual reality (VR) display of metaverses, including Decentraland

- a large-scale virtual reality (VR) display of metaverses, including Decentraland Art - an interactive NFT art gallery accessible through VR and an NFT auction

- an interactive NFT art gallery accessible through VR and an NFT auction Sports - an exploration of the intersection of sports and NFTs and opportunities for monetization, presented by international sports stars

Paris NFT Day will feature a stellar lineup of more than 50 speakers from varied sectors including crypto & blockchain, sport, finance and literature. Confirmed speakers include Sebastien Borget , Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox , Patrick Mouratoglou , Coach of Serena Williams, CEO of UTS and Mouratoglou Academy, Emin Gün Sirer , Founder & CEO of Ava Labs , Austin Federa , Head of Communications at Solana Labs , Johann Bornman, Product Lead at Metamask , Gouzelle Ishmatova , Chief Strategy Officer of BOLD Corporate Venture Fund of L'Oréal and Giulia Archetti , Deputy Director, Business Director of Sotheby's , among other esteemed speakers.

The event will also feature a booth sold as an NFT - a never-before-seen initiative, enabling visitors to experience tailored NFT offerings, an NFT Art Exhibit hosted by "Achetez de l'Art" as well as an NFT auction with proceeds going to charities of the artists' choosing.

Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams, CEO of UTS and Mouratoglou Academy, and speaker at Paris NFT Day 2022 concluded: "I'm very excited to be part of Paris NFT Day this year and to meet the whole NFT family! Considering the quick growth of the NFT sector, I'm sure it will be an occasion to share, exchange and discuss how they play a role in the sports industry."

To get tickets for Paris NFT Day and find out more, visit https://www.nftday.paris/

Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week Summit, is available for interviews.

About Paris NFT Day

Part of the Paris Blockchain Week Summit, Paris NFT Day is a contemporary European event bringing together all parts of the NFT ecosystem. Paris NFT Day is a community-focused gathering, aiming to spread the word of digital asset creation and ownership, and helping to educate and onboard newcomers to the space. The event day brings together a host of entities including enterprise and consumer brands, blockchain developers, gamers, artists, investors, and fans to showcase real-world NFT use cases. Paris NFT Day event will take place in Palais Brongniart in Paris on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Paris Blockchain Week Summit

The third annual Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will be held as a hybrid event on April 12-14 2022 at Palais Brongniart in Paris and online via a dedicated digital platform. First launched in April 2019, PBWS was the first international conference held in France dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto-assets space. The event is organised by leading emerging technology companies and organisations: ONX-Blockchain and Woorton. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBWS will accelerate the growth of blockchain and digital assets in France and beyond.

SOURCE Paris Blockchain Week Summit