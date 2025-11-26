Inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East Coming to Abu Dhabi

- Expo taking place at taking place Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 30 March – 2 April 2026

- Expected to attract thousands of experts and more than 300 exhibitors from the attractions and entertainment industry from around the world

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has officially opened registration for its inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East, set to take place from 30 March to 2 April 2026, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This landmark event marks the association's first-ever Expo in the Middle East, created in response to a strong demand from both IAAPA members, as well as local and regional entities and organizations within the attractions and theme parks industry, to bring a world-class gathering of thousands of tourism industry experts to the region. With IAAPA's presence, the attractions community can connect to build diverse perspectives, dynamic engagement, and broader reach across the industry.

Education sessions, special events, networking opportunities, and behind-the-scenes tours are all designed with the industry's evolving needs in mind. This 2026 edition will showcase a robust program that only IAAPA, as the industry's leading membership association, can deliver.

More than 300 exhibitors are already contracted for the trade show floor and global thought leaders will lead discussions on emerging trends, best practices, and strategies for entering and expanding into the Middle East market.

EDUTours will offer rare backstage access to local attractions on Yas Island, plus a unique yet-to-be-announced post-tour. As part of the agenda, Expo Middle East will also feature IAAPA's staple career-advancing institutes, including the Institute for Attraction Professionals, Institute for Indoor Entertainment Professionals, and the Safety Institute – each earning participants credit hours towards IAAPA Certification. These programs exemplify the continued support and development of future talent.

Peter van der Schans, Executive Director and Vice President, IAAPA EMEA, shared:

"After years of preparation, we are thrilled to bring IAAPA Expo to the Middle East. Beyond organizing this Expo, we've been actively shaping our presence in the region by hosting multiday summits and institutes, building strong partnerships with organizations like the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and investing in local talent with our regional office. This event is a milestone in that journey."

Jakob Wahl, IAAPA President and CEO, added:

"The Middle East is experiencing tremendous growth and innovation, and IAAPA is eager to support and elevate the industry here. IAAPA Expo Middle East will provide a powerful platform for networking, learning, and discovering new opportunities. We are proud to host the very first edition of this annual event in Abu Dhabi."

Abu Dhabi has rapidly become a leading destination for attractions and leisure, fueled by significant investments in world-class projects. The city is home to Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first SeaWorld park outside the U.S., a development brought to life by Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi. The emirate is also preparing to welcome even more transformative projects such as the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Disneyland Abu Dhabi. These developments underscore Abu Dhabi's strategy to position itself as a premier global hub for culture, entertainment, and tourism.

IAAPA Expo Middle East promises to provide unmatched opportunities to discover innovations, connect with industry leaders, and shape the future of attractions in the region. Attendees will have the chance to explore new products, meet with industry experts, and gain unique insights into the latest trends and technologies.

Registration is open now for members of the press and attendees.

