IN2MOTIONFEST Captured Hundreds of Visitors with the Beauty of Indonesian WASTRA

The exquisite Indonesian Heritage Textiles, WASTRA, were showcased through modest-wear fashion, catering to the fashion needs for millions of Muslims worldwide.

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Bank of Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai showcased the best of its modest fashion products made by the Indonesian Heritage Textiles, WASTRA, through IN2MOTIONFEST on 9 March 2023 at the luxurious Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

Dubai(27/03)-IN2MOTIONFEST fashion show captivated hundreds of attendees with Indonesian Wastra

As a part of the Indonesia Investment Forum in Dubai (IIFD), IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai was attended by more than 250 prominent guests, including UAE government representatives, Consul Generals in Dubai, fashion industry leaders, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) aggregators, economic counterparts of the Indonesian Consulate General in Dubai, Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC).

Itang Yunasz, Khanaan Shamlan, and Ayu Dyah Andari collaborated with Indonesian WASTRA SMEs through BI's development program to create their breath-taking collections. Itang Yunasz's collaboration with Isam's Silk Woven from Garut, West Java, developed clothing with embossed textures combined with Krancang embroidery. Khanaan Shamlan incorporated Riau woven from Siak Sri Kemuning Woven into her ready-to-wear clothing collection inspired by 50-60's silhouette looks. Ayu Dyah Andari collaborated with Dayang Songket Sintang from West Kalimantan to create a desert-toned featuring European-style designs and embroidery details inspired by crystalline formations shaped by the interaction of wind and sand.

As the Muslim population is projected to reach over 300 million by 2030 in Indonesia, there is an increase in demand for modest fashion. With such growth in recent years and the country with the largest Muslim population, Indonesia has potential to become a beacon for modest wear.

"Being able to express and showcase that to other Muslim nations such as the UAE will be vital to the future of modest fashion in this country economically, as well as providing the platform for future talents in the industry. This is why I was fiercely determined to participate in IN2MOTIONFEST to introduce Indonesia modest fashion industry to the world," said Itang Yunasz, who has over 40 years of experience in the fashion industry.

IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai is aligned with IIFD's overall "Trade, Tourism, and Investment" theme, which aims to strengthen the ongoing business cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia. With the Muslim fashion market globally expected to reach US$375 billion by 2025 , the investments by both UAE and Indonesia are set to create the foundations to capture a significant share of this market in the future.

"We are proud to have established a channel to promote Indonesia's renowned modest fashion on an international stage through IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai. This event has no doubt raised the profile of Indonesia's modest fashion industry and has showcased Indonesian heritage textiles to the world of modest fashion. The impact of this event can only be a positive for Indonesia's creative players in the industry," remarked Ita Rulina, Director of the Department of Economics and Sharia Finance of BI.

With 45 looks from three well-known designers showcasing WASTRA from various regions in Indonesia, IN2MOTIONFEST in Dubai has delivered on its objectives. Moving forward, IN2MOTIONFEST has set the platform for more Indonesian talents to bring the Indonesian modest fashion industry to the next stage.

The main event of IN2MOTIONFEST will be held on 25-29 October 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

