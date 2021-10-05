In Vitro Fertilization Test Market to be worth US$ 2.78 Billion by 2031, says TMR

05 Oct, 2021, 13:30 BST
- Rising adoption of clinical procedures to address infertility to fuel the growth of the in vitro fertilization test market; global market valuation to cross US$ 2.78 Bn by 2031
- Growing patient awareness regarding available fertility treatments is anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific vitro fertilization test market growth
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The surge in the number of fertility clinics across the globe is expected to generate prominent sales opportunities in the global in vitro fertilization test market in the years to come.
Genetic compatibility test, sperm aneuploidy test, endometrial receptivity analysis, noninvasive prenatal testing, and preimplantation genetic testing are some of the vital test types available in the market.
A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global in vitro fertilization test market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2021–2031.
The Clomid challenge test is carried out before the IVF treatment. While the testsare gaining impetus, they are found to be less dependable or inconclusive as compared to ovarian reserve tests.As a result, major market players are growing awareness on PGT-A and three simple metrics, which assist in improving clinical numbers and offer precise summary of ovarian reserve tests.
Request Brochure of In Vitro Fertilization Test Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82310
In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Key Findings
- Declining Fertility Rate Boosts Demand for Treatments
In the past several years, there has been a notable decline in the rate of fertility across many developed as well as developing countries. This factor is projected to create high demand for various fertility treatments.
- Increased Adoption of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) to Offer Sales Avenues to Players
Recent years have witnessed significant growth in the use of the preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) for varied purposes, including aneuploidy screening, chromosomal aberrations, single gene disorder, gender selection, X-linked diseases, and HLA typing.Thisgrowth can be attributed to increased awareness about advantages of this test, including improved pregnancy rate and birth of a healthy child.
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on In Vitro Fertilization Test Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82310
In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Growth Boosters
- Government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to accelerate the registration process of different fertility clinics, which can offer safe and advanced IVF treatments. This factor is creating promising demand opportunities in the market.
- Surge in fertility tourism and growth in the number of insurance companies offering coverage for fertility treatments are projected to result in opening of more fertility clinics across the globe. This factor, in turn, is estimated to translate into expansion of the market in the near future.
- In recent years, growth in the number of couples with fertility issues is observed in several parts of the globe. This can be ascribed to high stress levels, delayed pregnancies, and changing lifestyle of considerable share of populace in the world. Thus, increase inthe number of couples with fertility problems is anticipated to create lucrative avenues in the market.
- Growth in awareness about available fertility treatment options is expected to support market growth during the forecast period
- Europe is one of the prominent market regions owing to many factors including increased adoption of ART legislation in the region
Buy In Vitro Fertilization Test Market Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82310<ype=S
In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Key Players
The report profiles key players operating in the global in vitro fertilization test market. Hence, this document delivers all crucial information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.
Some of the key players in the in vitro fertilization test market are:
- Esco Micro Pte Ltd.
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- Hamilton Thorne, Inc.
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- IVFtech ApS
- Vitrolife AB
- Igenomix
- Nidacon International AB
- Cook
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- FertiPro N.V
- Genea Biomedx
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Kitazato Corporation
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Natera
- CiceroDx
- iGLS
Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82310
Global In Vitro Fertilization Test Market: Segmentation
- In Vitro Fertilization Test Market, by Test Type
- Sperm Aneuploidy Test
- Genetic Compatibility Test
- Preimplantation Genetic Testing
- Endometrial Receptivity Analysis
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing
- Others
- In Vitro Fertilization Test Market, by End User
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
- In Vitro Fertilization Test Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Rising incidence of infertility is likely to boost the global assisted reproductive technology market in the years to come. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is widely utilized in the treatment of infertility. This technology comprises fertility treatments handling sperms of men and eggs of women. This method of treatment involves removal of eggs from the body of a woman and then mixing it with the sperm of a male to create an embryo.
Women's Health Market: With growing need for better and improved healthcare facilities for women, Transparency Market Research has published a report on the global women's health market. In this report, all the major factors influencing the growth in this market are analyzed in detail.
Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: The rising advent of medical knowledge and growth of technologically advanced genetic devices are expected to result in considerable growth for the preimplantation genetic testing market. Additionally, positive response from several regulatory authorities to genetic testing and possible opportunities for conceving healthier children are expected to be major opportunities.
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/in-vitro-fertilization-test-market.htm
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article