In Vitro Fertilization Market worth $1,650 million by 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Vitro Fertilization Market"

249 - Tables

52 - Figures

280 - Pages

CooperSurgical Inc.: Comprehensive Leader in IVF Solutions

CooperSurgical Inc., based in the US, is a leading provider of a wide range of products and services for reproductive health professionals. Their extensive portfolio includes advanced equipment and technologies crucial for all phases of in vitro fertilization (IVF), from embryo culturing to egg retrieval and induction. CooperSurgical offers state-of-the-art lab equipment, specialized needles, catheters, and customized media solutions designed to optimize embryo development, alongside extensive genetic testing services.

Vitrolife: Innovator in Reproductive Technology

Vitrolife, headquartered in Sweden, specializes in producing consumables, media, time-lapse incubators, imaging systems, needles, and genomic kits. Their technologies play a vital role in embryology research and assisted reproductive technologies. Vitrolife's advanced solutions support IVF procedures and embryology research, enhancing the quality of embryo selection and improving fertilization rates.

Cook Medical Inc.: Advancing Reproductive Health

Cook Medical Inc., a part of Cook Group in the US, is at the forefront of reproductive health advancements with its innovative IVF solutions. The company offers leading-edge media solutions for embryo growth and comprehensive genetic testing services aimed at improving treatment success rates. Cook Medical provides a wide range of specialized tools, including egg retrieval kits, sperm preparation media, and embryo culture and transfer media, as well as specialized catheters for surgical requirements.

Hamilton Thorne: Pioneering Reproductive Technologies

Hamilton Thorne, based in the US, is a prominent developer of sophisticated laser systems, scientific instruments, and software tailored for the fertility and reproductive biology sectors. Their innovations include laser systems and OOsight imaging for precise embryo manipulation, sperm analysis equipment, and specialized imaging systems, all designed to advance assisted reproductive technologies and improve reproductive healthcare outcomes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Comprehensive IVF Solutions Provider

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., headquartered in the US, offers a broad range of consumables and instrumentation for fertility clinics and reproductive health laboratories worldwide. Their product offerings include petri dishes for embryo culture, cryopreservation equipment, CO2 incubators, and quality control products. Thermo Fisher also provides training programs and technical support to enhance workflow efficiency and regulatory compliance in IVF laboratories.

IVF Equipment Segmentation: Ovum Aspiration Pumps Lead

In 2023, the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market was segmented into various equipment types, including imaging systems, incubators, micromanipulators, laser systems, gas analyzers, sperm separation systems, ovum aspiration pumps, witness systems, anti-vibration tables, and others. Among these, ovum aspiration pumps held the largest share. IVF equipment plays a crucial role in fertility treatments, with key instruments such as CO2 incubators ensuring optimal conditions for embryo culturing, advanced microscopes providing detailed imaging for assessing gametes and embryos, centrifuges processing sperm and embryos, and cryopreservation systems maintaining the viability of stored embryos and gametes. Each piece of equipment supports different stages of the IVF process, including gamete handling, fertilization, embryo culture, selection, and transfer, all aimed at improving embryo development and increasing successful pregnancy outcomes.

Cycle Segmentation: Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles Predominant

The IVF cycle market is categorized into fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor, and fresh non-donor cycles. In 2023, fresh non-donor IVF cycles were the most commonly performed procedures in fertility clinics. These cycles involve ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, and fertilization using the gametes of a couple seeking IVF treatment.

Procedure Segmentation: Conventional IVF Remains Most Common

The procedure market includes IVF with ICSI, IVF using donor eggs, minimal IVF, and other methods. In 2023, conventional IVF was the most widely used form of fertility treatment. This method involves laboratory fertilization of eggs with sperm and is frequently recommended to couples requiring artificial reproductive techniques.

End User Segmentation: Fertility Clinics & IVF Centers Lead

The end-user market for IVF is divided into fertility clinics & IVF centers, hospitals & surgical centers, cryobanks, and other users. In 2023, fertility clinics and IVF centers held the largest share of the market. These facilities focus on patient safety and clinical data optimization, making them a significant segment in the IVF market. Hospitals and clinics prioritize vendor reputation and service quality, contributing to their substantial market presence.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the global IVF market. This growth is driven by increasing infertility rates in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India, alongside changing demographics such as delayed parenthood and rising urbanization. Supportive government policies and financial incentives have further boosted IVF adoption. Enhanced health infrastructure has also facilitated the establishment of specialized fertility clinics with advanced IVF technologies in the region.

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





