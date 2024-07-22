In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Test Market worth US$ 2.5 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2034 - Transparency Market Research

The disease that damages the rectum or colon is called colorectal cancer, which is the largest cancer type that affects a large number of patients, and has the highest mortality rate. With the help of elevated screening in many countries, however, this number is successfully reduced, elevating the life expectancy.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to several contributing factors, the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market is expected to attain a USD 2.5 billion valuation mark by 2034. The industry was measured at USD 1.2 billion in 2023.

The progress of the competitive landscape is estimated to encompass a decent advancement through the forecasted period. With the scope of advancement adhering to a moderate CAGR of 7.1%, the industry avails better opportunities to key players in the sector.

Owing to the changing lifestyles, consumers are found to be inclined toward several ill habits. Ranging from bad food habits like overeating processed food to excessive drinking and smoking, such lifestyle changes are an opportunity for serious diseases like cancer.

Pertaining to the growing cases of obesity, people have become more prone to such illnesses, which drives the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment. As a result, this is a key driver for the industry, which elevates the size of the sector.

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is a key opportunity for many therapies and treatments. Along with this, effective diagnosis is being demanded by consumers as well as medical professionals. This drives the demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test kits.

Colorectal cancer comprises almost 10% of the total cancer cases, which drives the demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test kits. Due to the higher mortality rate of this cancer, people have become more aware of the disease.

The growing awareness of cancer and treatments for the disease leverages more space for test kits in the industry, fueling growth prospects for key players. As a result, leading organizations can expand better in the industry.

The growing investments in the healthcare sector are another determinant of a spike in the demand for test kits. Due to better infrastructure, more prospects are created for leading players in the industry, fueling market growth.

The development of large hospitals and other medical facilities has given better choices to patients for effective diagnosis and treatment. Albeit the cancer is usually detected in later stages, with cutting-edge facilities, treatments can be simplified, benefitting patients.

In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 1.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 2.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.1 % No. of Pages 120 Pages Segments covered By Test Type, By End-user, By Region

Key Findings from the Market Report

In the vast competitive landscape, the global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market can be segmented into different verticals. Based on the type of the test, the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) segment is likely to gain more demand due to the effectiveness of tests in symptomatic patients.

Fecal DNA tests form another key category, which can check mutations of cells in stool to yield better results. This segment, thus, will gain traction in the forecasted period.

With the growing investments in the healthcare sector, diagnostic centers are growing. The segment is expected to gain popularity in the future.

Based on the end-user segment, hospitals and clinics are expected to fuel the growth of the industry. Due to the cutting-edge facilities, hospitals can provide better assistance to patients, driving the demand for the segment of the sector.

Regional Profile

The growing number of cancer patients in Europe will create lucrative prospects for leading organizations in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market.

will create lucrative prospects for leading organizations in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market. The robust healthcare infrastructure in North America drives the market with more force.

drives the market with more force. The growing investments in the healthcare industry in Asia-Pacific will elevate the size of the industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Product launch is a key mode of expansion adopted by leading players in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market.

Abbott Laboratories is a key player that has acquired a wide range of brands and produces various cardiovascular, nutritional, and diagnostics products.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc. produces beakers and lids, funnels, biochemical reagents, and many more.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. is another organization producing fecal testing OC-SENSOR, culture media, veterinary VET-SAA Eiken, and many more.

Key Developments in the In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Test Market

In January 2024 , Abbott Laboratories launched a new Protality brand, which aims to help people lose weight.

, Abbott Laboratories launched a new Protality brand, which aims to help people lose weight. In June 2024, Thermofisher Scientific Inc. introduced an innovative mass spectrometer, aiming to help advanced clinical research.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sentinel CH. S.p.A

Quidel Corporation

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Immunostics Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Test Type

Fecal DNA Test Kits

Fecal immunochemical test (FIT)

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) Kits

Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

