In-vehicle Infotainment Market Worth $54.8 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global In-vehicle Infotainment Market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7% The growth of the global In-vehicle Infotainment Market is influenced by factors such as increasing demand for luxury, comfort, and convenience, coupled with the government initiatives for the safety and security of the passengers. Therefore, the In-vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In-vehicle Infotainment Market"

148 – Tables

54 – Figures

193 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=538

5G connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

The in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem is growing with increasing demand for faster and seamless options like 5G connectivity. For instance, in May 2015, Verizon started 5G connectivity in Chicago and Minneapolis-the main technology hubs in the US.

5G connectivity offers several advantages, including reduction in operational cost and data transfer time. Because of these features, global automobile players are focusing on the deployment of 5G connectivity. Moreover, the 5G network provides real-time information that allows the driver to take instantaneous decisions, resulting in increasing dependability on in-vehicle infotainment and reduced latency.

Embedded form to be the largest segment during the forecast period

The primary reason supporting the largest market share of the embedded form type is the regulatory mandates in the EU. The EU mandated that all new car models in member states must have embedded technology as part of its European eCall system, connecting a vehicle to emergency services, following a collision, and providing location and impact information. Similar mandates could be announced by other countries in the future. The growth of the embedded form of infotainment in the long term is attributed to various disruptive factors such as government mandates and cost optimization of service plans. By 2027, the embedded form of infotainment is estimated to dominate the market.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=538

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global In-vehicle Infotainment Market during the forecast period

One of the key drivers of the Asia Pacific market is increased demand for comfort, luxury, and high-end information and entertainment services. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. The demand for in-vehicle infotainment in Asia Pacific is driven by strong economic growth, growing population, and rapid urbanization.

Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with semiconductor manufacturers, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions to deliver reliable, safe, and performance-oriented in-vehicle infotainment to customers.

Automobile players in India are focusing on upgrading technology to keep up with the pace of growing competition. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2019 WagonR with the Smartplay infotainment system, and Hyundai launched the 2018 Santro with a new infotainment system-both models are equipped with smartphone connectivity options. Moreover, Renault has also announced the introduction of smartphone connectivity options-Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-across its product range in India, starting with the Renault Kwid.

The In-vehicle Infotainment Market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Telematics Solutions Market for On & Off-Highway by Services (ACN, eCall, Navigation, RVD, On-Road Assistance, Tracking, Fuel Management, Maintenance, & Diagnostics), Form Factor, Hardware, Equipment Type, Technology, Aftermarket & Region - Forecast to 2022

Over the Air Updates Market for Automotive by Technology (SOTA and FOTA), Application (ECU, TCU, Infotainment, and Safety & Security), Vehicle Type (PC and CV), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets™'s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/in-car-vehicle-infotainment-ici-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ici-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets