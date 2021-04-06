In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global in-vehicle air purifier market report.

The in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The in-vehicle air purifier market consists of large number of players, thereby making it more fragmented with intense competition. In regions such as APAC and North America , major players account for more than 60% share of the overall market. Factors such as growth in industrial activities, urbanization, traffic pollution, and emissions from factories and household activities are the major growth drivers of the in-vehicle air purifier market. Regions such as APAC, Europe , and North America are the major demand generators in the market. Vendors are expected to introduce new features and designs in the air purifier market during the forecast period. Smart air purifiers are upgraded versions of traditional air purifiers with wireless features such as Bluetooth connectivity. The adverse effects of growing population are encouraging the adoption of in-vehicle air purifiers. The market dynamics depend upon various factors such as price, availability, technological changes, and demography. In terms of product, the air purifier segment accounted for a market share of around 65% in 2020. In the automotive vehicle market, high-end cars such as SUVs and certain sedans have higher penetration rate in the in-vehicle air purifier market. Based on application, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to lead the market with over 51% share by 2026. Certain new developments such as government stimulus packages and declining used-car prices could have a positive and stabilizing influence on aftermarket sales. The aftermarket segment accounted for around 51% share of the in-vehicle air purifier market in 2020. In 2020, APAC was the largest segment of the global in-vehicle air purifier market, accounting for a market share of around 36%. The penetration rate of in-vehicle air purifiers remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada . North America is likely to gain significant market share due to the impact of COVID-19 in the coming years as the awareness has been increased about such technology.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, application, end market, technology, aftermarket distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors and 20 other vendors

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market – Segmentation

With the increase in the adoption of personal vehicles such as sedans and SUVs, the consumer base of in-vehicle air purifiers is growing. Adopting the in-vehicle air filters is comparatively higher in APAC than in other regions as several countries are primarily affected by air pollution. Hence, automobile manufacturers and government agencies are taking initiatives to reduce the severity of toxic air.

Standardization of air purifiers in sedans and SUVs is expected to increase OEMs' market share during the forecast period. High-end manufacturers in the US have started including built-in air filters and fragrance disseminators in their vehicles. Hence, the increase in air pollution and product standardization is expected to drive automobile manufacturers to provide in-built air purifiers as a standard accessory, thereby providing growth opportunities for OEMs.

A high percentage of passenger vehicles are equipped with in-vehicle air purifiers, which are likely to increase the market share. Several automobile manufacturers in China have shown interest in automotive air purifiers (AAP). Moreover, automotive air purifiers are becoming handy solutions against allergies and ensure sanitization. They are exported to the Americas and Europe .

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Application

Personal Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Taxi and Rental Cars



Emergency Vehicles



Public Buses



Corporate Fleet



Others

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by End Market

OEM

Aftermarket

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Product

Air Purifiers

Hybrid Purifiers

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Technology

HEPA Filters

Ionic Filter

Activated Carbon Filters

Others

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Aftermarket Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market – Dynamics

Owing to the growth in the automotive industry and the increasing production of vehicles globally, the demand for automotive electronics and equipment is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for in-vehicle air purifiers dramatically during the forecast period. Increased demand from Gen Z population in countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. The young population in these countries is expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced products in the coming years. Enabling technologies is anticipated to convert cars into marketplaces by allowing consumers to perform activities such as refueling, purchasing services, paying for tolls, and others.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Technological Advancements

Increasing Use of Multi-Functional In-vehicle Air Purifiers

Growing Urbanization

Increasing Health Problems Due to Air Pollution

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market – Geography

China, Japan, and India are some of the countries witnessing high growth in the in-vehicle air purifier market in the APAC region. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in the countries. Further, with increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of in-vehicle air purifiers, the demand for the same is expected to increase during the forecast period. The market in China is one of the most established markets due to the high production of raw materials such as plastic and glass fibers, which are the key raw materials for manufacturing in-vehicle air purifiers. For instance, as per July 2020, plastic production in China is estimated at around 6.8 million and glass fibers are expected to grow at around 2-3% until 2025. China is one of the largest suppliers of in-vehicle air purifiers globally and with the highest penetration level. With its robust distribution channels and high demand, the market is expected to witness improved growth rates during the forecast period.

In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

Philips Ltd.

3M

Honeywell

Other Prominent Vendors

Sharp

Blueair

Blaupunkt

Amway

Airlabs

Boneco

Coway

Eureka Forbes

IQAir

GreenTech Environmental

Pure Enrichment

Ansio

Kent RO

Livpure

Nebelr

Olansi Healthcare

Purafil

Purita

Vantro

Xiaomi

