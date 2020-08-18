In Time for Autumn Shopping Clearpay Launches New Brands and Clearpay Day

With back-to school and autumn fashion around the corner, Clearpay offers new brands, special promotions and flexible payment offerings

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearpay, the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments known as Afterpay (ASX:APT) in the US, Australia and New Zealand, announced today that it has partnered with a number of new retailers including Gymshark, Mac Cosmetics, Reiss, Never Fully Dressed, and Ren - offering shoppers a more flexible way to pay just in time for autumn and back-to-school shopping.

In addition to these new brands launching, Clearpay is once again offering British customers the bi-annual Clearpay Day sale where brand partners will offer consumers deals and promotions from many of their favourite fashion, beauty and lifestyle retailers and brands. Consumers can visit Clearpay.co.uk to access these special promotions and discounts from hundreds of participating merchants such as Anthropologie, bareMinerals, Coggles, Gymshark, Marks & Spencer, Never Fully Dressed, SHEIN, Smiggle, Urban Outfitters, and more. The sale launches on Thursday 20 August and runs for 48 hours ending on Friday 21 August.

In time for the sales, Clearpay is launching three new features designed to give customers more freedom and flexibility.

Customers will now have visibility into their estimated spend limits, the option to reschedule payments, and the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment.

Carl Scheible, Clearpay's U.K. CEO said: "We are thrilled to build on the momentum we have in the U.K. market by launching these exciting new retailers and product features. We are always looking to grow and evolve our offering to meet our customers needs. We are equally excited to bring back Clearpay Day just ahead of autumn shopping. There is no better time to offer our customers deals and promotions with our retail partners."

Today, more than one million U.K. customers use Clearpay at more than 1,400 top retailers after just one year since launching in the market.

About Clearpay (Afterpay Limited)

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by giving merchants the ability to allow shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple instalments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. As at June 30, 2020 Afterpay is offered by more than 55,400 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 9.9 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

