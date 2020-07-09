In the World of Big Pharma, an Italian Oral Spray Stands Out

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonah S. Tehrani, MD on the potential benefit of the Dr ZinX Zinc + Hinokitiol combination: "The antiviral effects and benefits of Zinc and Hinokitiol may have a tremendous impact on affected individuals and health care systems worldwide."

Zinc is a mineral of critical importance to the proper functioning of the immune system in all age groups. Zinc deficiency may result in low resistance to viruses and bacteria. Studies dating back to 1974 have shown that zinc supplementation may contribute to faster recovery from viral illness by directly inhibiting viral replication at the protein level.

In order for Zinc to cross into our cells and operate a special transport system is required. This system includes zinc ionophores and zinc binding-proteins. The list of zinc ionophores is extensive and includes Hinokitiol, hydroxychloroquine, quercetin, epigallocatechin, pyrithione, zincophorin, and others.

Comparatively, Hinokitiol is a natural substance found in the Cupressaceae trees and is regarded as the safest zinc ionophore. Hinokitiol has a long history of use in Japan and is very potent. Furthermore, Hinokitiol does not accumulate in the body and has no recorded drug allergy or unfavorable side-effects. Zinc together with Hinokitiol may work synergistically to reduce transmission and act as prophylaxis and treatment within affected communities and individuals.

Dr. Tehrani received his undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University. Medical education at Technion University was followed by training at Rambam Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Active in academic research, Dr. Tehrani has published a variety of clinical articles and abstracts related to cardiac disease and general medicine in peer-reviewed publications. He has received multiple awards for his research, teaching, and clinical activities.

