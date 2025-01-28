In the Presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Ministers from Member Countries, The Arab Energy Fund Launches its New Brand Identity During the 50th Anniversary Celebrations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, and the Ministers of Energy from the petroleum exporting members of The Arab Energy Fund, and the members of the board, The Arab Energy Fund has launched its new brand identity. The rebranding reflects the Fund's commitment to aligning with global energy developments and bolstering energy security and sustainability through impactful investments. It marks a strategic shift to strengthen the Fund's position as an energy-focused multilateral impact financial institution in the MENA region.

The Arab Energy Fund

In his address on this occasion, Prince Abdulaziz commended The Arab Energy Fund's members for its responsiveness and alignment with the decision by member states of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) to restructure the organization, amend its founding agreement, expand its activities, and rename it the "Arab Energy Organization."

The Minister also outlined that the Fund's projects will support Arab member states in achieving their energy transition goals, taking into account their optimal energy mix and the challenges facing the sector, thereby ensuring steady progress toward sustainable development.

The Arab Energy Fund, formerly known as APICORP, unveiled its new brand identity during an event celebrating the institution's 50th anniversary. The event was attended by UAE's Energy Minister H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Kuwait's Oil Minister H.E. Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, Libya's Oil and Gas Minister H.E. Khalifa Rajab Abdelsadeq, Qatar's Energy Minister and Qatar Energy CEO H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Bahrain's Oil Minister and Climate Envoy H.E. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister H.E. Hayan Abdul Ghani. The Arab Energy Fund's board members, members of the diplomatic community, industry leaders, and partners were also present at the event.

The new logo symbolizes unity and boundless energy, with the rotating blades representing the ten member countries and the circular design reflecting The Arab Energy Fund's renewed focus on delivering impact, while keeping a strong momentum to deliver both financial and social returns across the region. The new brand identity highlights the Fund's vision for a future driven by impactful and transformative investments in the MENA region.

Backed by its ten Arab member countries, The Arab Energy Fund is poised to expand its offerings in financing solutions, including loans, equity investments, and financial advisory services, serving both public and private sector partners across more than 35 countries.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, The Arab Energy Fund marked the graduation of the first cohort of its inaugural 50+ Graduate Development Program. Launched in 2024, the initiative aims to equip fresh graduates with practical experience and professional skills in energy finance, reinforcing the fund's commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the sector.

About The Arab Energy Fund

The Arab Energy Fund is a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector established in 1974 by the ten Arab oil-exporting countries. The Arab Energy Fund's mission is to enable a secure and sustainable energy future for the region through a comprehensive range of financing and direct equity solutions and expert advisory services across the entire energy value chain to leading public and private sector business partners in 25 countries. The Arab Energy Fund applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially-linked projects comprising 20% of its USD 5.3bn loan portfolio. The Arab Energy Fund is the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated 'Aa2' by Moody's, 'AA' by Fitch and 'AA-' by S&P.

View The Arab Energy Fund's ESG Policy Framework here.

For more information about The Arab Energy Fund, please visit: www.taef.com

Follow us: X/Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

Raeda Al-Sarayreh

The Arab Energy Fund

Email: ralsarayreh@taef.com

Mobile: +966 55 9816636

Zara Siddiqui

Edelman Smithfield

Email: zarasiddiqui@taef.com

Mobile: +966 54 651 3977

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607854/The_Arab_Energy_Fund.jpg