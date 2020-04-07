In the Fight Against COVID-19, SiSaf Makes Its Bio-Courier® Technology and Expert Team Available for Vaccine Research on a Not-for-Profit Basis

CEO urges all groups researching nucleic acid-based vaccines or exploring the use of antivirals for treatment to contact them

GUILDFORD, England, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiSaf Ltd, is the creator of Bio-Courier® technology that leverages the unique properties of elemental silicon (14Si) to overcome the limitations of traditional drug delivery technologies. Today, CEO Dr Suzanne Saffie-Siebert, PhD, announced it is making its technology available for compatibility and feasibility studies on a not-for-profit basis to help overcome the major hurdles of developing nucleic acid-based vaccines, CD8 peptides and antiviral treatments for COVID-19. The lead candidates in the race for a vaccine are nucleic acid based (including RNA and DNA vaccines). However, the significant challenges to the translation of these into vaccines include the fact that their high molecular weight and high negative charge density impair the permeation across cellular membranes, resulting in extremely low absorption and cellular expression. In addition, nucleic acid-based molecules are inherently unstable and highly prone to enzymatic degradation. SiSaf's silicon-based hybrid system delivers molecules in intact and unmodified form to target cells, maximizing efficacy and minimising side effects. It also facilitates administration by transdermal, intranasal or oral routes to reduce the burden on health care professionals and maximise coverage. Scaled production and access to a global manufacturing footprint through SiSaf's strategic partners further accelerates time to patient access.

Within SiSaf's advanced pipeline, Bio-Courier technology has demonstrated significant improvements in the stability and targeting of nucleic acid-based therapies including siRNA, mRNA, CRISPR gene editing, as well as multiple peptides and small molecule drugs.

CEO, Dr Suzanne Saffie-Siebert, PhD, said, "I'm keen for SiSaf to fulfil its public health obligation in addressing the coronavirus pandemic in as many ways as possible. SiSaf's R&D team is uniquely positioned to support groups and help accelerate their programs, not only nucleic acid-based vaccine developers, but also groups exploring the use of antivirals and CD8 peptides for treatment. We welcome collaboration with all groups in this race. Time is of the essence, so I urge relevant health organisation and research groups to contact us. Then we can rapidly assess whether our technology can help and make our resources available on a not-for-profit basis. We believe that the more approaches we explore, the better our likelihood of success to check the coronavirus challenge and prevent or manage future pandemics."

About SiSaf Ltd.

SiSaf is a pioneer of silicon-based hybrid technologies. Built upon a decade of research and patented technological innovation, SiSaf's platform is changing the way therapeutic molecules target disease, helping to make tomorrow's precision medicines a reality. SiSaf is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Guildford, UK, with fully integrated state-of-the-art research labs, manufacturing and bio-analytical facilities to fast track development.

About Bio-Courier® Technology

SiSaf's first-to-market Bio-Courier platform technology leverages the unique properties of bioabsorbable silicon, lipids and amino acids to address the significant challenges of stability, solubility, targeting and controlled release of complex therapeutic molecules.

Its customizable design and fabrication provide unparalleled flexibility with respect to therapeutic molecule type and target cell location. Bio-Couriers degrade to the bioavailable form of silicon, eliminating the accumulation of potentially toxic or immune-activating material and supporting cell health. Cost-effective, scaled manufacturing provides unequalled capacity to address both rare diseases and large patient populations.

SiSaf owns the intellectual property of several technologies that address the significant challenges of stability, solubility, targeting and controlled release of complex therapeutic molecules.

Contact details

info@sisaf.com

To learn more, please visit www.sisaf.com

