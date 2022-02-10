In Qingdao: Explore the Spring Festival Vibe

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From paper-cutting to Jiaodong drums, from traditional New Year customs to reunion New Year's Eve dinner, foreign friends from Germany used unique perspectives to show the Chinese Spring Festival to the world, spread Chinese culture and share the treasured memories of Qingdao people.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg  
Video - https://youtu.be/P0Qgj5l5Yvg

