In Parallel secures €2.8m seed funding to revolutionize corporate strategy execution with AI

HELSINKI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Parallel has successfully closed a €2.8 million seed funding round from Lifeline Ventures, helping the company to scale its innovative AI-powered approach to strategy execution management.

In Parallel's business is to digitalize and improve enterprise operating models to enable efficient and aligned strategy execution.

In Parallel founders Markku Mäkeläinen and Kristian Luoma secure €2.8m seed funding to revolutionize corporate strategy execution with AI

Its proprietary AI-powered Intelligent Operating Model is designed to test, set, and monitor the contexts that businesses and management teams need to push their strategy forward faster.

In Parallel's approach uses AI agents that autonomously handle tasks like data collection, alignment tracking, and market analysis. This provides leaders with real-time insights and proactive adaptability, reducing the need for costly consulting services while ensuring continuous strategic execution.

Known as the "Parallel Twin," this capability empowers leaders to define and simulate outcomes, align their teams, and make informed decisions for enhanced business performance.

In Parallel describes this approach as Strategy-Execution-as-Software, offering an efficient, data-driven alternative for adaptive strategy execution.

The seed round was led by Lifeline Ventures, a Helsinki-based venture capital firm that is an early investor in companies such as Supercell, Oura, Wolt, Aiven, and ICEYE. Notion Capital, a venture capital firm focused on European SaaS and Cloud, also participated in the round.

Lifeline Ventures focuses on technology startups in sectors such as software, consumer internet, and health tech. Its portfolio includes successful companies such as Oura, Supercell, Varjo, and Wolt.

Markku Mäkeläinen, In Parallel co-founder and CEO, says:

"This funding represents a crucial milestone for us – it is not only an investment in our game-changing technology but also a strong endorsement of our vision. Our mission is to empower organizations and people to do the right things right, and in doing so, to transform strategic concepts into tangible outcomes.

Our aspiration is to enable major organizations to enhance their strategic execution capability and thrive in today's rapidly changing business environment.

We are already partnering with some of the world's leading companies, and with this new funding, we're excited to accelerate our mission and extend our solutions to a broader set of global enterprises."

Teemu Mattila, Partner at LifeLine Ventures, says:

"In essence, In Parallel increases the velocity of large enterprises. Their AI-powered platform enables leaders to experiment with strategies and implement them effectively, as well as enterprises to rapidly adapt to changes in their internal and external environments. In Parallel and strategy is akin to Celonis and processes, and both will be multi-ten-billion dollar long-term market opportunities."

In Parallel plans to leverage this investment to expand its reach in the Central European and Nordic markets while continuing to drive innovation in the field of strategy execution.

About In Parallel Oy

Established in October 2023 and located in the heart of Helsinki, Finland, In Parallel Oy is empowering organizations and people to do the right things right. We are committed to providing strategic clarity in a rapidly changing world by using AI to create and evolve game-changing Adaptive Strategies that help organizations to become more resilient. Our goal is to upgrade and modernize our customers' operating models and bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554357/In_Paralell.jpg