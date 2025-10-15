In-house legal teams gain regulatory foresight with LEGALFLY's new "Legal Radar" AI agent

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGALFLY today announces the launch of Legal Radar, a new AI agent that helps corporate legal and compliance teams stay on top of upcoming legislation and regulation, assess the business impact, and take action. This launch underscores LEGALFLY's commitment to support in-house teams juggling contracting and compliance work across jurisdictions.

Legal Radar - Horizon scanning Legal AI Agent

Ruben Miessen, CEO and Co-Founder at LEGALFLY, said: "It's almost impossible for in-house teams to keep up with every update to every rule or regulation that impacts them, across dozens of jurisdictions. Legal Radar gives them a single, reliable source of insight, delivering timely alerts, clear explanations, and tailored impact assessments so they can act early and confidently."

Why it matters

Each year, European regulators issue thousands of fines for regulatory non-compliance, with more than 2,200 fines totalling over €5.6 billion under GDPR alone since 2018. Under new frameworks such as the EU AI Act, penalties for serious breaches can reach €35 million or 7% of global turnover.

At the same time, many legal teams are operating lean, balancing contracting, compliance, data, and operational priorities while regulation becomes increasingly localised and fast-moving. Historically, in-house teams have relied on fragmented alerts and manual research, a reactive model that makes it difficult to anticipate change.

Legal Radar changes that dynamic, enabling legal and compliance professionals to move from reaction to foresight, identifying what's coming, understanding its implications, and preparing their organisations before new rules take effect. At launch, Legal Radar is integrated with over 50 official sources across 10 jurisdictions and will expand further.

One of the first companies to test the new AI agent is leading Luxembourg Wealth Insurance company, Wealins, part of the Foyer Group. Luc Rasschaert, CEO of Wealins, commented: "The first feedback from our internal legal and regulatory team is very promising. We are only at the beginning, yet we already see the quality and accuracy of Legal Radar in detecting relevant insurance and fiscal regulatory changes. With Legal Radar, our in-house teams are empowered to identify and respond to new regulations much faster. We estimate that around 20% of our legal professionals' time can be freed up and reallocated to higher-value legal and regulatory work."

Key features of Legal Radar

Jurisdictional & topic alerts : clients define the jurisdictions and regulatory topics that matter to them and receive automated notifications (in-app or by email).

: clients define the jurisdictions and regulatory topics that matter to them and receive automated notifications (in-app or by email). Impact summary & interpretation : Each alert includes a concise summary and business-level assessment: "this affects your contracts in X way, here's what to watch for."

: Each alert includes a concise summary and business-level assessment: "this affects your contracts in X way, here's what to watch for." Document impact scanning : Legal Radar searches your contract and document repository to flag contracts that may need amendment.

: Legal Radar searches your contract and document repository to flag contracts that may need amendment. Multi-jurisdictional coverage at launch: The tool launches with support for Belgium, Luxembourg, the EU, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It will scale globally over time.

These developments position LEGALFLY as the go-to partner for legal teams that must operate at speed across borders.

About LEGALFLY

LEGALFLY is the leading agentic AI workspace for in-house legal, procurement and compliance teams. It is the only Legal AI platform to anonymise all sensitive data before processing begins, ensuring that confidential information is protected at all times. Some of the largest enterprises across Europe use LEGALFLY to streamline contract reviews, drafting, and compliance workflows, saving time and money.

Founded in Belgium in 2023, LEGALFLY's mission is to empower legal professionals to deliver more value with AI, safely and responsibly. The company has raised over €17Mfrom top investors including Notion Capital, redalpine and Fortino capital.

For more information or to arrange a demo of Legal Radar, visit www.legalfly.com/demo .

