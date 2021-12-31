IN HONOUR OF BEAUTY: THE BRITISH BEAUTY COUNCIL'S MILLIE KENDALL AND HELENA GRZESK ARE RECOGNISED IN THE 2022 NEW YEAR HONOURS LIST

"It's an honour to be recognised in this way. My passion for the beauty industry has never faltered, it makes such an impact on our everyday lives. This award signifies a change in how our sector is viewed, and an appreciation of not just my work but the monumental efforts of The British Beauty Council and its partners in affecting that change." – Millie Kendall, OBE

The British Beauty Council has proven itself to be the champion of the beauty industry, launching prolific campaigns, initiatives and activities to engage the highest levels of Government, politicians and business leaders in discussions around the value of British beauty to the national economy and its social and cultural impact on the nation's population.

"This award is a demonstration of the positive steps forward we have taken in being recognised as a global leader in innovation and education. We are so truly proud of the work we have achieved to date - this is the culmination of that work." – Helena Grzesk, MBE

In the last three years, the British Beauty Council's relationship with the Government has gone from strength to strength, culminating in the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt.Hon Rishi Sunak MP, opening British Beauty Week in September 2021.

From supporting women in beauty business during COVID-19 and promoting greater socio-economic inclusion in the creative industries to encouraging businesses to become #onestepgreener, the British Beauty Council has created many long-lasting positive impacts in the beauty industry.

Key achievements for The British Beauty Council in 2021 include:

Winning an extra £500m of Government-backed support during the pandemic.

during the pandemic. Securing an earlier reopening of the industry post-lockdown and an £18,000 'restart grant' – a £12,000 increase on the previously proposed grant, which amounted to an additional £350 million in total.

of the industry post-lockdown and an – a £12,000 in total. Pushing for greater Inclusivity and Diversity within the industry, including being instrumental in changing the hairdressing curriculum to make afro and textured hair cutting and styling standard in the National Occupational Standards (NOS).

including being instrumental in changing the hairdressing curriculum to make afro and textured hair cutting and styling standard in the National Occupational Standards (NOS). Launching the Sustainable Beauty Coalition to accelerate the sustainability efforts in the beauty industry and work with government representative to support the race to net zero campaign. Members of the Sustainable Beauty Coalition was also present at COP26 in Glasgow – the British Beauty Council was the only industry body within the beauty sector to attend the summit.

to accelerate the sustainability efforts in the beauty industry and work with government representative to support the race to net zero campaign. Members of the Sustainable Beauty Coalition was also present at in – the British Beauty Council was the only industry body within the beauty sector to attend the summit. Enhancing education with the launch of the 'Career Insights' podcast series featuring well-known and inspirational individuals from the beauty industry to inspire students and aspiring beauty professionals on career opportunities in the sector.

featuring well-known and inspirational individuals from the beauty industry to inspire students and aspiring beauty professionals on career opportunities in the sector. In March 2021 , Kendall was part of a roundtable discussion with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson , on behalf of the British beauty industry, that supported and championed women within the sector .

, Kendall was part of a roundtable discussion with the Prime Minister, , on behalf of the British beauty industry, that supported and . Helena Grzesk co-authored a report that explored the effects of personal care services on mental health and wellbeing, which was used to further the case for the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to support touch and massage as therapies for mental health. Her MBE nomination also recognises the huge contribution she has made to the UK spa sector as a champion throughout the pandemic.

Further information on the achievements of The British Beauty Council can be found in its 2021 Annual Report. The full report is available to download: https://bit.ly/BBCo_AnnualReport2021

MILLIE KENDALL MBE – CEO

With over 30 years' experience creating and marketing beauty brands, Kendall has worked with the UK's leading retailers. Her passion for beauty is widely recognised, as is her ambition to secure the beauty industry a reputation as a global leader in innovation and education. Kendall was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to the cosmetics industry.

HELENA GRZESK – COO

Over 20 years' experience in the beauty, spa and hospitality industry, and formerly the General Manager of the UKSA, Grzesk is a strong champion of the beauty industry, lobbying the government in order to get it the recognition and priority that it deserves. She is the Mental Health & Wellbeing lead for the British Beauty Council.

ABOUT THE BRITISH BEAUTY COUNCIL

The British Beauty Council was founded to represent the voices, opinions and needs of the British beauty industry – from hairdressing to cosmetics, cosmetic surgery, therapy and spa; in education and training; and from formulation to manufacture, supply, logistics packaging, design, retail and media. It is a not-for-profit, inclusive organisation that works to engage politicians and business leaders about the value of British beauty to the national economy, and its key role in the UK's creative and cultural character. Its ambition is to ensure that the beauty industry is recognised and valued at all levels of government, throughout the wider economy and by consumers.

