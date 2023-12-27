In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 7.9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 12% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 7.9 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 7.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 12% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

The global In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, end-user type, sales channel type, and region.

Based on the aircraft type - The IFEC market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Wide-body aircraft is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of non-stop long-haul flights worldwide is one of the key factors driving the segment's growth. With IFEC becoming a more acceptable low-cost alternative to new OEM components, the segment is expected to witness a significant increase in demand in the coming years.



Based on the end-user type - The market is bifurcated into OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to remain dominant, whereas aftermarket is likely to be the fastest-growing market type in the market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of pre-installed in-flight entertainment systems by airlines.



Based on the product type - The market is segmented into hardware, connectivity, and content. Hardware was the most dominating segment of the market in 2022. IFE hardware is the prime component in the IFEC market to experience visual entertainment content. In-flight connectivity is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market over the forecast period, with increasing penetration of wireless in-flight connectivity in aircraft fleets across the world coupled with high usage of Ku-band for commercial aircraft, whereas ATGs are used mostly in business jets as well as narrow-body aircraft.





Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for IFEC during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

IFC is installed on more than 80% of all aircraft originating from North America , and the top six largest connected fleets are all based in this region, making it the most attractive market, globally.

, and the top six largest connected fleets are all based in this region, making it the most attractive market, globally. The presence of major IFEC vendors, such as Panasonic, Viasat, Astronics, and Gogo, indicates the region's huge dominance and ongoing healthy growth opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming five years, driven by increasing penetration of IFEC systems in emerging economies, such as India; increasing acceptance of IFE in China and other developing countries; and expected market entry of new aircraft programs such as C919.

In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

A rise in the number of annual installations of IFEC systems paired up with excellent growth in air passenger traffic.

The expected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs paired with increasing penetration of IFE in the global aircraft fleet.

Top 5 Companies in the In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Gogo Inc.

Intelsat S.A.

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

