In First Stage of Media Collective, Kimberly Guilfoyle Implements Blockchain-Powered Viewership Rewards

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Guilfoyle has assembled a group of leading journalists, public figures, and capital partners who will collaborate with blockchain research group Overline to form Overline Media Partners (OMP). Combining the acquisition of strategic media assets and talent, OMP's first mandate is to combat the declining credibility of American media with blockchain technology. As an attorney, TV personality, and advisor to President Donald J. Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle brings an unprecedented combination of experience and leadership to OMP. Overline (prev. Block Collider) is a secure, high-speed, multichain made of popular blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. With Verified Viewer, Overline allows cable and digital news networks to reward viewers with digital coins while giving their audience a decentralized role in journalistic integrity.

"Beginning with cable networks, there has never been a greater cry for credibility and accountability in the media; this is where we rally," says Guilfoyle. "News is not one-sided anymore, Americans deserve to be able to be rewarded and hold public figures to a higher standard."

On Dec. 12, 2020, Overline Media Partners will announce the first group "OG1" of partnerships and acquisitions.

