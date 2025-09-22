in-cosmetics Asia 2025: Global ingredients and innovations for Japanese beauty industry

Event offers Japanese beauty experts access to more than 700 suppliers, hands-on formulation lessons and insights into global beauty trends

TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- in-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in Asia-Pacific for personal care ingredients, will take place at BITEC, Bangkok from 4-6 November 2025. Bringing together more than 700 leading ingredient suppliers, cosmetic scientists, formulators and manufacturers from across the globe, the event, organised by RX, will offer Japanese professionals the unique opportunity to strengthen their supply chains and gain insights into the global trends reshaping the industry.

Sarah Gibson, Event Director of in-cosmetics Asia, said: "Japanese consumers expect nothing less than perfection, but the market is becoming much more complex with demographic shifts and fierce competition from international players such as South Korea, China, India, Indonesia and the US.

"To stay ahead, Japanese beauty professionals need to diversify their supply chain, embrace new ways of thinking, ensure product safety and stability, and stay ahead of global beauty trends. in-cosmetics Asia 2025 will provide the tools, resources and connections to achieve exactly that – so that J-Beauty can continue its tradition of quality and excellence, while securing its future growth."

Whilst Japan's beauty market remains one of the most sophisticated in the world, 2025 research by Euromonitor International shows that overall sales are not projected to return to 2019 levels, and the competitive landscape is intensifying.

International luxury brands are re-entering Japan, while agile markets like K-beauty and C-beauty are staying ahead of market trends, launching products at speed and capturing the attention of younger consumers.

in-cosmetics Asia 2025 will equip Japanese professionals with the right tools and knowledge needed to secure future market growth:

Meet more than 700 international ingredient suppliers, diversifying supply chain and expanding sourcing options

Discover the latest raw materials, active ingredients and formulation technologies before they reach the wider market

Gain knowledge from an insight- and data-led conference programme, featuring speakers from L'Oréal, Mageline, Amorepacific, Raine Beauty and many more, offering practical insights to help brands respond to quickly evolving consumer demands

Develop practical skills through hands-on Formulation Lab sessions and in-depth Technical Seminars, designed to address the challenges of product development

Access exclusive insights into global trends such as clean beauty, sustainability, biotechnology, well-ageing and many more, shaping the future of the pan-Asian and global beauty markets

Build connections with leading scientists, R&D experts, suppliers and brand owners from across APAC, Europe , the US, and beyond.

in-cosmetics Asia, organised by RX, offers visitors the opportunity to learn in real time about current and emerging trends, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen their expertise in a competitive market. The 2025 event takes place from 4-6 November at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information and to register to attend, visit the website here.

