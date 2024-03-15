IMVERSE Introduces HoloLive Cloud: Building Holograms in your Pocket

BARCELONA, Spain, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMVERSE, a holographic collaboration company, announces the release of HoloLive Cloud, a live volumetric video cloud platform. This marks a significant leap forward in the world of live 3D holograms and immersive technology.

HoloLive Cloud allows users to create immersive 3D experiences using the depth camera on your phone or any camera and depth sensor. You can capture, create and consume real-life holograms instantly, from anywhere in the world.

IMVERSE Sneak peek from the HoloLive Cloud App showing how the user can simply set up their live 3D experience Holographic shopping assistant

The platform combines IMVERSE's proprietary voxel data rendering engine with machine learning to allow for the best live and authentic 3D streaming quality. It enhances all kinds of AR, VR and mobile experiences by making them more immersive and interactive than a regular 2D experience, replicating the real world at a fraction of the cost of today's physical space.

The HoloLive Cloud App can be used for holographic content production by individuals and enterprises across various industries like retail, entertainment, education, and telemedicine. The App connects you to the platform through the cloud, which enables the live streaming of volumetric video across any AR/VR device and allows the seamless transition between the real world and spatial computing.

Commenting on the launch is Brent Milliken, the CEO of IMVERSE, "if you have a business or a need where personal interaction matters, HoloLive Cloud enables remote-based interactive experiences with the intimacy and authenticity of Holograms in near reality. Combined with the simplicity of mobile capture, any Enterprise user now has the ability to create and consume 3D content. Think of a personal shopping experience or a doctor helping a remote patient or collaborating with a Holographic object from a web browser."

About IMVERSE

IMVERSE is a Swiss holographic collaboration company that aims to make volumetric video technology widely available, scalable and affordable to enterprises and individuals.

