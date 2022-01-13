Improvement of Energy and Production Efficiency and Rapid Advancements in Protein Engineering to Support Revenue Growth of Industrial Enzymes Market: Reports and Data

Rapid developments in bioprocesses and protein engineering, increasing applications of industrial enzymes in various industrial products, and growing focus on improving production efficiency and reducing energy consumption are some key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Industrial Enzymes Market, By Type (Carbohydrases, Lipases, Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Others), By Source (Plant, Microorganism, Animal), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global industrial enzymes market size was USD 5.91 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1272

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Enzymes are widely used in industrial applications such as in in the production of corn syrups, fuel ethanol, and sweeteners. Industrial enzymes include carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, and others. Industrial enzymes have been used to facilitate industrial processes and production of products and over the recent past, advancements in bioprocesses have made it possible to produce purified and well-characterized enzymes on a large scale. Increasing research and development activities have expanded application scope of industrial enzymes in industrial products and processes such as chemical, textile, detergent, leather, and pulp and paper industries and this is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, industrial enzymes speed up reactions and improve yield by increasing accessible precursors for downstream applications and this is expected to drive demand for industrial enzymes and contribute to revenue growth of over the forecast period.

Enzyme mediated processes have gained interest owing to reduced process time, low energy consumption, cost effective, non-toxic, and eco-friendly characteristics. Enzymes are biological molecules that are proteinaceous in nature and act as catalysts to support almost all chemical reactions. Enzymes are majorly used in processes such as baking, detergents, brewing, pharmaceuticals, and in leather processing industry, among others. Over the recent years, advancements in protein engineering and site-directed evolution have enabled production of enzymes that are tailor-made enzymes with new attributes for new process conditions. Hydrolases such as proteases and lipases, amylases, carbohydrases, polymerases, and proteases, among others are some major industrial enzymes. A large share of enzyme products are manufactured using recombinant microorganisms and recent developments in recombinant DNA technology have further expanded application scope of industrial enzymes. Current commercial use of industrial enzymes have resulted in significant saving of crucial resources such as raw materials, energy and water consumption, and improvement of energy efficacy of industrial processes.

Increasing application of industrial enzymes in animal feed industry, in cookies and biscuits, and in food and beverage processing and growing focus on biotechnology-based approaches to production of industrial enzymes are some other key factors are some other key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs associated with raw materials and changes in enzyme pH due to temperature variations are some key factors expected to limit adoption of industrial enzymes and restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-enzymes-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Carbohydrases Segment to Account for Significant Revenue Share:

Carbohydrases segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing application of carbohydrases in food & beverages, textiles, bioethanol, and other end-use industries owing to numerous benefits such as cost-effectiveness, rapid reaction time, and easy process optimization.

Microorganism Segment to Support Revenue Growth:

Microorganism segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of microbial enzymes in industries, rapid progress in development of industrial enzymes using fungal cell factories, growing application of microorganisms for the production of enzymes, wine, bread, and other products.

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1272

North America to Lead Terms in Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of industrial enzymes in production of bakery products, food & beverage industry, and in pharmaceuticals, rising investment by key companies to advanced enzyme production, and presence of key market players in the region.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Steadily:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period attributable to rapid industrialization, development of food & pharmaceutical sectors, increasing investment to scale-up production of industrial enzymes, and advancements in biotechnology sector.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Advanced Enzymes

Amano Enzymes

Aumgene Biosciences

Biocatalysts

Enzyme Supplies

Creative Enzymes

Enzyme Solutions

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

Sunson Industry Group

DuPont

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1272

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global industrial enzymes market based on type, source, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Carbohydrases

Lipases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plant

Microorganism

Animal

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverages

Bioethanol

Detergents

Textiles & Leather

Paper & Pulp

Wastewater Treatment

Feed

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1272

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Biopesticides Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 14.2% from USD 3.50 billion in 2019 to USD 10.11 Billion in 2027. The growing demand for organic food and strict government rules and regulations are fueling the growth of the biopesticides market.

Coating Equipment market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.2% from USD 16.10 billion in 2019 to USD 25.25 billion in 2027. Rising demand for the product from different industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction is projected to provide a definite room for significant growth in the coming years.

Linalool Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from USD 9.86 billion in 2019 to USD 13.81 billion in 2027. The market is primarily driven by the higher consumption of vitamin E supplements and significant demand for the perfumes, body deodorants, soaps and other personal care products that have been going up substantially in recent years.

Linalyl Acetate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from USD 11.86 billion in 2019 to USD 16.61 billion in 2027. The market is primarily driven by the substantial growth of the essential oils industry and significant demand for the perfumes, body deodorants, soaps and other personal care products that have been going up substantially in recent years.

Isophytol Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 456.8 million in 2019 to USD 802.6 million in 2027. The market isophytol is primarily driven by the higher consumption of multivitamin supplements that include vitamin E and K especially.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-industrial-enzymes-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data