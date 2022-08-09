Importance of Protein-rich Diet among Millennials Necessitates Robust Animal Feed Probiotics Market Demand by 7% CAGR through 2031

Animal Feed Probiotics Manufacturers to Capitalize on Growing Prevalence of Digestive Diseases among Livestock

The animal feed probiotics market analysis offered by Fact.MR scrutinizes key growth factors that are impacting sales in the market. The report provides in-depth insights covering key factors such as drivers, opportunities, key players' strategies, and demand outlook. In addition to this, the study analyzes latest trends across various segments such as source, animal, form, sales channel, and region.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal feed probiotics market is anticipated to grow at 7% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021-2031. As per Fact.MR, the overall sales of animal feed probiotics are likely to be driven by growing focus on animal health and well-being. Besides, demand for animal feed probiotics will rise on account of increasing need for companion animals.

Moreover, sales of animal feed probiotics are rising as they help to maintain a healthy digestive tract. Increasing production of livestock species is another crucial factor that would augur well for the global market.

Increasing popularity of organic livestock, changes in consumer preferences, and evolution of animal feed are also expected to drive demand for probiotics. In addition, rising consumption of animal-derived food products, including milk, eggs, and meat, is set to aid growth.

Several animal feed manufacturers are focusing on developing new probiotics due to their restrictive effect on digestive diseases. With rising demand for animal feed, there is a growing interest among key players in offering a new source of probiotics which can help reduce the cost of these products.

Besides, these products are available for use in ruminant animals such as cows and sheep to improve the health of their rumen mucosa, a large area of undigested material that is produced every day by millions of bacterial colonies.

Surging demand for meat and meat products, as well as growing importance of protein-rich diets among the millennial population would boost the market in the next decade. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), growth in the consumption of meat proteins is expected to increase by 2030 globally. It is thus projected to push demand in the market.

Key Takeaways:

China is projected to remain at the forefront in terms of share in Asia Pacific during the assessment period.

is projected to remain at the forefront in terms of share in during the assessment period. By form, the liquid segment is expected to generate nearly 55% of the animal feed probiotics market share by 2031.

In terms of source, the lactobacillus, streptococcus, and yeast categories are set to hold more than 60% of the global market share in the next decade.

Based on animal, demand for aquaculture has showcased an upward trajectory in the last decade owing to rising awareness about the benefits of omega 3 supplements.

Sales of animal feed probiotics recorded 5.9% growth rate during the last half-decade.

Growth Drivers:

High demand for probiotics in animal feed, especially in fortified foods backed by surging awareness about their benefits is set to boost growth.

Growing pressure on increasing livestock production with surging population worldwide is driving sales of animal feed probiotics.

Restraints:

Difficulty in finding producers who can provide a consistent source of probiotics continues to be a challenge for animal feed manufacturers.

Extensive research on the effectiveness of animal feed probiotics is needed to convince more farm and pet owners to buy these products, which may hinder sales.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the animal feed probiotics market are focusing on launching effective and innovative products at affordable prices to generate a larger share. The role of researchers is also important in this market, as many key players are collaborating with researchers to develop more effective animal feed probiotics. Market players are also participating in global conferences and events to showcase their products to potential buyers.

For instance,

In July 2022 , a group of scientists in Kazan Federal University, Russia announced that they are combining probiotics with agricultural minerals to create a new class of feed additives, known as synbiotics. These animal feed probiotics are likely to be more environmentally friendly and healthier than existing probiotics.

, a group of scientists in Kazan Federal University, announced that they are combining probiotics with agricultural minerals to create a new class of feed additives, known as synbiotics. These animal feed probiotics are likely to be more environmentally friendly and healthier than existing probiotics. In July 2022 , Australian company Terragen showcased its products at the International Greenhouse Gas and Animal Agriculture Conference in the U.S. The company exhibited its product MYLO, which is a probiotic that increases productivity in dairy cows.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Adisseo France SAS

Calpis Co., Ltd.,

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont Company

Evonik Industries AG

Nestle SA,

Novus International, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Lesaffre et Compagnie SA

Kerry Group plc

Pure Cultures LLC

More Valuable Insights on Animal Feed Probiotics Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global animal feed probiotics market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of animal feed probiotics with analysis across below segments:

By Source:

Bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics

Bifidobacterium



Enterococcus



Lactobacillus



Pediococcus



Bacillus



Propionibacterium



Streptococcus



Others

Non-bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics

Yeast



Fungal

By Animal:

Animal Feed Probiotics for Companion Animals

Animal Feed Probiotics for Livestock

Poultry



Cattle



Swine



Aquaculture



Other Animals

By Form:

Liquid Animal Feed Probiotics

Dry Animal Feed Probiotics

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Animal Feed Probiotics Market Report:

What is the projected value of the animal feed probiotics market in 2021?

At what rate will the global animal feed probiotics market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the animal feed probiotics market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global animal feed probiotics market during 2021-2031?

Which are the factors driving the animal feed probiotics market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the animal feed probiotics market during the forecast period?

