Implantica's RefluxStop™ Wins Medtop Tech's Most Innovative Device Category Award

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that Medtop recognized RefluxStop™ as the most innovative medical device among all competitors.

"We thank Medtop for acknowledging Implantica's premier commercial product, RefluxStop™, as the most innovative medical device for 2023. This is validation that RefluxStop™ truly is a breakthrough in treating acid reflux. RefluxStop™ is making strides in demonstrating outstanding clinical results, enabling Reflux experts to offer a unique therapeutic solution to help millions of patients with acid reflux around the world," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica.

The Medtop Tech Award is assigned to medical devices and equipment that distinguishes a certain product from its competitors. Dr. Peter Forsell accepted the award during a live broadcast event which included more than 300 online guests and attendees from 16 countries.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

