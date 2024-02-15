Implantica's RefluxStop™ now available in Munich

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces the first RefluxStop™ procedures completed at Artemed Klinikum München Süd in Munich, Germany.

Prof. Thomas Mussack, Chief Physician and Medical Director of the Department of Surgery at Artemed Klinikum München Süd, performed two successful RefluxStop™ procedures to treat severe GERD. Today, both patients have returned to eating normally and are well treated.

Prof. Mussack says, "I appreciate how RefluxStop™ restores the body's natural anatomy to solve the root problem of GERD. As a minimally invasive procedure that does not encircle the food passageway, RefluxStop™ allows me to offer a surgical solution to patients who previously were not candidates for surgery, which is incredibly exciting."

Implantica founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are honored to support the distinguished Prof. Mussack and the team at Artemed Klinikum München Süd, dedicated to treating GERD patients."

Dr. Forsell continues, "It is astonishing that more than 12 million people in Germany continue to suffer from this life-altering disease condition that not only severely impacts patient quality of life, but also has severe economic consequences for the society at large. According to a German study, significant indirect costs are attributed to reduced productivity and time off work due to GERD. It estimates a yearly loss of €668 million in the German gross domestic product due to the negative impact of GERD on the employed population alone.¹ We are convinced RefluxStop™ can be a key solution to improve patient's health as well as create a positive economic impact on the healthcare system. We are proud to join with Prof. Mussack to answer the urgent call for innovative technology for the treatment of GERD."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Reference

1. Leodolter A, Nocon M, Kulig M, Willich SN, Malfertheiner P, Labenz J. Gastro esophageal reflux disease is associated with absence from work: results from a prospective cohort study. World J Gastroenterol. 2005 Dec 7;11(45):7148-51. doi: 10.3748/wjg.v11.i45.7148. PMID: 16437662; PMCID: PMC4725079.

