Implantica's RefluxStop™ made a substantial impact at the American Foregut Society (AFS)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, successfully attended the American Foregut Society (AFS) 2023 Annual Meeting held in Dallas, Texas. The meeting included a panel discussion on RefluxStop with 4 leading European KOLs and was moderated by the former president of AFS.

The panel reviewed and discussed the promising outcomes data from over 500 RefluxStop procedures performed in Europe. "It is exciting to see the interest and enthusiasm about RefluxStop in the US well ahead of our targeted upcoming US launch," said Dr. Peter Forsell CEO Implantica and inventor of RefluxStop.

The moderator and panel included:

Moderator: Prof. John Lipham , current Chairman of the AFS Board and Past President of the American Foregut Society and Chief of the Division of Upper GI and General Surgery and Professor of Surgery at Keck Medical Center, University of Southern California .

, current Chairman of the AFS Board and Past President of the American Foregut Society and Chief of the Division of Upper GI and General Surgery and Professor of Surgery at Keck . Prof. Luigi Bonavina , President of the European Foregut Society and Italian Association of Esophogeal Research, Head of the University General Surgery Unit and Esophageal Center at San Donato Hospital and Professor of Surgery at the University of Milan, Italy

, President of the European Foregut Society and Italian Association of Esophogeal Research, Head of the University General Surgery Unit and Esophageal Center at San Donato Hospital and Professor of Surgery at the University of Prof. Sebastian Schoppmann , Associate Professor of Surgery, Medizinische Universität Wien , Department of General Surgery, Vienna, Austria

, Associate Professor of Surgery, Medizinische Universität , Department of General Surgery, Dr. Thorsten Lehmann , Center Director and Chief Physician of the Clinics for General and Visceral Surgery Friedrichshafen & Tettnang, Germany

, Center Director and Chief Physician of the Clinics for General and Visceral Surgery Friedrichshafen & Tettnang, Dr. Joerg Zehetner , Prof. USC , Klinik Hirslanden Beau-Site, Bern, Switzerland

"RefluxStop surgery is an excellent option for treating GERD because it gives consistently good results," said Dr. Zehetner"It's also an option for patients with ineffective esophageal motility (affecting food transportation) as well as patients with large hiatal hernias." He has performed >90 RefluxStop procedures and presented his excellent results in a scientific poster.

Prof. Schoppmann explained, "RefluxStop addresses all three components of the anti-reflux barrier successfully which is reflected in 4 years of consistent positive patient outcomes."

The moderator Prof. Lipham confirmed, "When treating GERD, repairing all three critical components of anti-reflux barrier is key to a successful treatment."

Dr. Lehmann said, "By not encircling the esophagus, RefluxStop provides negligible dysphagia in GERD patients." Dr. Lehmann who has performed more than 120 RefluxStop procedures, in his separate podium presentation shared his excellent results on his first 79 patients undergoing the RefluxStop procedure to manage Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease.

Prof. Luigi Bonavina wrapped up the discussion with the following closing statement, "More than 500 patients have been treated successfully in Europe with RefluxStop. This is a novel surgical approach addressing the root cause of GERD."

"Implantica is honored to partner with such world-leading surgeons in advancing patient outcomes and care management standards for acid reflux patients worldwide," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "It is rewarding that outcomes achieved during the CE study can be replicated in a real-world setting. As a surgeon, I appreciate the effort that the AFS has put in to organize such an inclusive event that brings surgeons, gastroenterologists and industry together. This successful event can be viewed as an early pre-launch of RefluxStop in the U.S."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

