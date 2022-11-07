Implantica's innovative RefluxStop ™ Treatment Solution showcased at the annual European Foregut Society (EFS) meeting

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a MedTech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, attended the EFS Conference held in Belgrade, Serbia last week. The EFS Conference is a forum where renowned lecturers, physicians, and industry partners from across Europe gather to exchange ideas, research and results as well as development of the treatment of reflux disease to improve outcomes.

Over 250 participants attended the meeting with speakers including Prof. Luigi Bonavina, President of EFS, Prof. Sebastian Shoppmann, Chairman of the board and Prof. Aleksandar P. Simić, President of the EFS Annual Meeting Belgrade 2022. "I am confident that EFS Belgrade 2022 will significantly contribute to a European Foregut Society essential platform of adequate prevention, recognition, understanding and treatment of foregut disease all across Europe" states Prof. Bonavina in the EFS program.

Among the speakers was Dr. med. Yves Borbély, Visceral Surgery Specialist at Inselspital, the University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland. Dr. Borbély gave a presentation on Implantica's product, RefluxStop™, a CE marked device, which is designed to treat the cause of acid reflux with over 1 billion sufferers. Dr. Borbély introduced RefluxStop, described the unique mechanism of action, the surgical technique, and presented clinical data from both the three-year CE study results and Inselspital's patient outcomes. The main conclusion was very positive and that RefluxStop shows promising results over 3-years. The overall presentation is a good indicator that the good outcomes achieved during the CE data study can be replicated in a "real world setting".

"Implantica is honored to have received such positive feedback on RefluxStop from the best and brightest of the anti-reflux specialist surgeons and gastroenterologists. We believe RefluxStop will eventually transform patient outcomes and care management for acid reflux patients worldwide with the potential to become the standard of care in acid reflux," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "As a surgeon, I appreciate the effort that the EFS committee has put in to organize such an inclusive event that brings surgeons and gastroenterologists together with the goal of improving patient treatment and outcomes. We are proud to have attended for the second consecutive year and look forward to EFS 2023."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that has the potential to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

