Implantica welcomes 23 top anti-reflux surgeons from 17 leading centers in the first User meeting in Spain, 1.5 years post country launch

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, announces that the first Spanish User meeting took place over two days in Alcalá de Henares, with surgeons gathering for peer-to-peer learning, training and to exchange experience on the standardized RefluxStop™ surgical technique, 1.5 years after the first RefluxStop™ procedure took place in Spain.

Dr. Juan Carlos Ruis de Adana at Hospital Universitario de Getafe, says, "For any new and revolutionary treatment, such as the RefluxStop procedure, it is crucial for a surgeon to commit to specific training and peer-to-peer conversation to learn the best surgical approach and ultimately deliver the highest quality outcomes for their patients. I am so proud to see this incredible commitment from the leading anti-reflux surgeons in Spain, who are among the first in Europe to offer this breakthrough procedure to their patients and share the excellent safety and effectiveness results achieved. I also greatly appreciate Implantica's commitment and support in hosting this crucial training meeting in Spain."

Dr. med. Jörg Zehetner, a leading anti-reflux surgeon from Switzerland with about 150 RefluxStop procedures completed, led this training. He says, "I was honored to lead the RefluxStop training in Spain where I have visited and proctored most of the RefluxStop Surgeons over the past 1.5 years. The atmosphere in this meeting was phenomenal as the Spanish surgeons discussed the promising outcomes of RefluxStop experienced in their own practice. Since RefluxStop does not encircle the food passageway, the benefits of anti-reflux surgery now seriously need to be considered for many more patients who urgently deserve to get their quality of life back with an effective treatment."

Dr. Peter Forsell, Implantica founder and CEO, says, "As a surgeon myself, I greatly value peer-to-peer support when adopting a new technology like RefluxStop™. In Spain, it's estimated that GERD impacts 15% of the adult population with 69% of these patients taking medical treatment, even though medication is ineffective for at least one-third of patients.1" Dr. Forsell continues, "We are incredibly proud to see the rapid uptake of the RefluxStop™ procedure in Spain and gain tremendous support from the Spanish GERD scientific community. Their results-driven enthusiastic embrace of RefluxStop™ truly signifies the significant potential of RefluxStopTM to become the new standard of surgical care for GERD in Spain and beyond in the years to come."

Darbà J, Kaskens L, Plans P, Elizalde JI, Coma M, Cuomo R, et al. Epidemiology and societal costs of gastroesophageal reflux disease and Barrett's syndrome in Germany , Italy and Spain . Expert Rev Pharmacoecon Outcomes Res. 2011;11(2):225-32

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

