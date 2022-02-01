Implantica Taps Former Medtronic Executive Paul Mead for COO Role

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), an emerging and fast growing med-tech company that is pioneering innovative solutions to treat chronic health conditions, announces the appointment of Paul Mead as Chief Operating Officer. Paul brings nearly 20 years of diverse experience at Medtronic to Implantica, having most recently led several Operating Units as Vice President Europe, with additional responsibility spanning EMEA, LATAM and Canada. This appointment further strengthens Implantica's senior leadership team which is well-balanced and draws from industry leaders.

At Medtronic, Paul held positions of increasing responsibility based in the United States, Asia Pacific and then Europe as part of the Cardiovascular Group. His cross-functional leadership contributed to multiple commercial successes in a wide range of clinical areas including Interventional Cardiology, Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, and Hypertension. As a member of EMEA and global senior leadership teams, his strategic oversight and contributions drove operational excellence and outstanding performance in multi-billion USD businesses with thousands of customers. Paul was the recipient of multiple prestigious annual awards delivered by the Medtronic Executive Committee.

Paul has an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Michigan.

In his new role, Paul will be responsible for the overall operations of Implantica and will work closely with the CEO, Peter Forsell, to implement the strategic vision and values of the Company.

"With Paul, one of the top executives of Medtronic is leaving one of the world's largest and most successful med-tech companies to join Implantica. Paul has vast experience in global sales, go-to-market strategy and functional leadership as well as a proven track record of maximizing growth potential in markets all over the world. He has the skills, knowledge and mindset to guide Implantica to the next stage of our clinical and commercial development. I am delighted to have such a highly competent senior executive, top leader and rising star from Medtronic joining Implantica and am very pleased to welcome Paul to our management team," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

"I am excited to join Implantica and take on the role of COO to help build this company and realize Peter's vision. Implantica has an ambitious growth plan with financing secured and a strong, motivated team. I look forward to driving the expansion and operational excellence of the Company in multiple international markets, utilizing the experience and knowledge gained from my time at Medtronic. I believe we have a unique opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of patients with breakthrough technologies. The next era in medical devices can be truly transformational, with an intersection of technology and digitalization that Implantica can be a global leader in contributing to," said Paul.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

