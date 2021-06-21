Implantica strengthens the Management team with new VP QA & RA

Implantica AG (publ) is pleased to announce Juliette Cook will join as VP Quality & Regulatory Affairs in August 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juliette Cook will head the Quality team at Implantica, having most recently been responsible for Regulatory Affairs for EMEA at Cochlear, an active implantable hearing solutions company. With over 20 years of regulatory affairs experience, she has obtained approvals and access to new markets in over 120 countries. Juliette Cook is also an expert in EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), regularly presenting and teaching the subject at industry events and conferences. Prior to Cochlear, Juliette Cook was Director of Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs at Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. where she established the QA & RA department. She has an M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering from University of Durham and obtained a Ph.D. in Materials/Mechanical Engineering from the University of Exeter.

"Juliette's strong experience in developing regulatory strategies and achieving regulatory approvals in a multitude of countries worldwide is essential to Implantica since we are working on regulatory approval in 30 countries in parallel. I am very pleased to have her join our team." said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

